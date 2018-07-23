3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season

Zeeshan Ali

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are reigning Champions of Europe, and have been for the past three years - an unprecedented feat in the history of the competition. They made it 4 titles in the last 5 years in the most elite competition in Europe.

However, ever since the conclusion of the season, Real Madrid, as a club, have looked far from their immovable self.

With a number of players reaching the twilight-zone of their careers, others choosing to move on, and with the turnover of new personnel, we could summarize that Real Madrid are in the midst of some major changes and reform.

Here we take look at why Los Blancos may struggle to hit the lofty heights, that they had under three-years of Zidane's management, this coming season:

#3 Julen Lopetegui's perceived inexperience on the big stage

Lopetegui has taken over as head coach

The end of the season and the buildup to the start of the World Cup in Russia was one of the most mindboggling we've had in recent times. After leading Real Madrid to their third consecutive UCL title, Zinedine Zidane sent shockwaves through the world of football, announcing that he will be stepping down from the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That lead to a lot of speculation regarding Zidane's successor with a number of prominent names being floated in media houses as possible replacements.

But with just hours to go before Spain played their opener against Portugal, news broke of their head coach having agreed to take over as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu after the World Cup came to a close.

In an even more shocking reaction, the Spanish FA wasted little time in relieving Lopetegui of the charge of managing the national side and Spain were left without a manager before any ball being kicked in Russia.

Lopetegui was distraught at the turn of events as he changed managerial roles - a day after being disgraced as national coach he went on to hold a press conference as Real Madrid manager.

What might be a concern for the Madrid fans is the perceived lack of experience of their head coach at the highest levels of the game. The job as Spain manager was, in all honesty, the first big break of his managerial career. He did manage Rayo Vallecano back in 2003 but that lasted for only about four months, following which he had a string of roles as Spain's U19-21 coach.

The following stint as Porto manager helped him to land the Spain top job - in which he was proving fairly successful - but when you manage a club like Real Madrid the challenge you will be faced with will be unlike any, in any other managerial job, and having the experience to know how to deal with that is vital to survival.

Lopetegui has also failed to win any silverware in his career so far and for a club that deems any campaign without trophies as a major setback, it was surprising to see them hand over the reigns to someone who had never experienced winning trophies in his life.

