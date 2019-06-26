3 reasons why resigning Neymar could help Barcelona win the Champions League next season

Neymar helped Barcelona win the Champions League in 2015

Neymar set the transfer tabloids on fire when he stated that he was tired of life in the French capital and wants to return to the place he calls 'home', claiming he should never have left in the first place.

Following this bold claim, reports have emanated that Barcelona are interested in bringing the Brazilian international back to Nou Camp, with speculations that the 27-year-old has agreed to their three demands for him to return to the club.

The former Santos forward left Barcelona in acrimonious circumstances in a world record fee just two years ago but the coast now seems clear for him to make a shocking return to the Nou Camp.

Having underperformed in the continent in recent years, it is no hidden secret that Barcelona are desperate to get to the pinnacle of European football once again and the return of Neymar could make them an unstoppable force next season.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Neymar's return could catapult Barcelona back to the summit of the Champions League.

#3 His efficient partnership with Messi and Suarez

MSN was an unstoppable force during their time together at Barcelona

During Neymar's first spell at Barcelona, he formed one-third of arguably the most devastating attacking line the game of football has ever seen.

In what was an all South American combo, Neymar operated on the left flank of an attack which was affectionately termed 'MSN'. Alongside Messi and Suarez, Neymar terrorized opposition defenses, scoring goals at will and helping Barcelona to a number of major trophies.

In total, the trio scored 250 goals from 299 matches in all competitions across three seasons, while also registering a total of 116 assists, helping Barcelona to seven trophies including a treble in their very first season together.

Beyond their excellent understanding on the field, the three superstars are also great friends off it and maintain communication till this day by way of a special WhatsApp group created for just the three of them while Messi and Suarez have also been very vocal in their support for their friend's return.

When Neymar represented Barcelona, the club was an almost unstoppable force, as he combined effectively with Suarez and Messi and it is no hidden secret that the Catalans have wasted a lot of resources to no avail in trying to replace him.

The return of Neymar offers an opportunity for the reunion of possibly the most devastating attacking trident in the history of European football and this could help Barcelona reclaim their long sought after Champions League crown.

