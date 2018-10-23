3 reasons why Ronaldo is not a threat to Manchester United

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford with Juventus

After a three week hiatus, the Champions League is back with a bang, and the indisputable biggest clash of the week would take place at Old Trafford as two European giants clash as Manchester United hosts Juventus.

The Red Devils are in indifferent form but come into the match off a morale-boosting draw away to Chelsea, while Juventus dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 stalemate at home to Genoa in the Serie A.

A sub-plot and undoubted main story involve Ronaldo as the Portuguese returns to his former stomping ground where he cemented his status as a World Class player.

Ronaldo is a Manchester United legend, spending six highly successful seasons at Old Trafford where he became the first Premier League player in history to be named the FIFA World Player of the Year after his inspirational performance to lead Manchester United to a league and Champions League double in 2008.

He departed the club in 2009 for a record transfer fee to Real Madrid in 2009, but not before endearing himself to the heart of the Manchester United faithful after guiding them to a plethora of titles.

The Portuguese record goalscorer is always welcome back to Old Trafford anytime, evidenced by the heartfelt welcome he received on his return there with Real Madrid in 2013. It, therefore, came as a big blow to the world when Ronaldo stood in danger of missing the clash entirely curtsey his red card in his Juventus bow in the competition against Valencia which was also incidentally the first Champions League dismissal of his illustrious career.

Thankfully, the decision was rescinded to a one-match ban, and United fans would be glad for the opportunity to see one of their favourite sons, albeit in an opposing capacity.

Juventus despite their domestic dominance have been on a barren run in the Champions League for over 20 years, hence the decision to splash the cash to get Ronaldo, as it is believed that the 33-year-old has the ability to lead their charge.

Ronaldo is a goalscorer of immense proportions, breaking goalscoring records for fun, and his status as the Cham[ions League record goalscorer would see much banking on him to open his Champions League account for his new club against his former team.

However, there are certain factors which could limit his potency in front of goal at Old Trafford. Here are three reasons why Ronaldo might not score against Manchester United.

#3 His dismal record against Jose Mourinho

Ronaldo has just one goal in 14 matches against Mourinho's teams

Ronaldo comes up against former coach turned adversary in Jose Mourinho, and for all of his goalscoring brilliance, the Juventus forward has generally struggled against teams managed by his compatriot.

Cristiano first came up against Jose as a teenager way back in 2003 during his days at Sporting Lisbon, and lost both clashes against Mou's Porto in the Portuguese Super League.

Both men met severally over the next few years, first in the Champions League where Porto dumped out United en route their unlikely UCL triumph in 2004, then later in the Premier League, as Chelsea led by Mourinho dominated Ronaldo's Manchester United and the rest of the Premier League.

Ronaldo finally tasted victory over Mou in 2005 at the seventh attempt, assisting Darren Fletcher for the goal in a 1-0 victory to end Chelsea's 40-game unbeaten run. It took nearly four years for another victory and his first goal as United triumphed over Inter in the 2009 Champions League with Ronaldo scoring a nodder.

That remains his only goal in 14 games against Mourinho till date, even though both men have just once since then (in the UEFA Super Cup of 2018 where Ronaldo played for just seven minutes).

Ronaldo has been the bane of numerous coaches throughout his career, as they plot for endless hours on how to stop him with their efforts most times being futile, but for some reason, Mourinho has his country man's pin code the fact that he coached Ronaldo for three years at Real Madrid could see Ronaldo struggle to score against him once again.

