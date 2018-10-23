×
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions League goal for Juventus at Old Trafford

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Oct 2018, 11:41 IST

Ronaldo has enjoyed a good start to life at Juventus
Ronaldo has enjoyed a good start to life at Juventus

The biggest clash of this round of Champions League fixtures is less than 24 hours away, and all attention around the world would turn to Manchester for a fixture between two heavyweights as United hosts Juventus in a match with epic proportions.

Both teams were tipped to make it out of the group, and two matches in, that forecast still looks on track hence the duo would seek to consolidate top spot with victory in this match.

Despite the presence of many sub-plots and superstars, the undoubted headline news is the return of Ronaldo to the Stadium where he called home for six years and morphed into a genuine world beater.

Cristiano is a bonafide Red Devil, and despite leaving the club almost a decade ago, he still holds a special spot in the heart of United faithful for his immense contributions to Manchester United's illustrious history.

Ronaldo is one the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game, therefore Juventus hopes for UCL glory rests mostly on his more than capable shoulders, as his goalscoring record in this competition is second to none.

Manchester United fans would be wary of the threat their former superstar, having first-hand experience of his goalscoring exploits with the Real Madrid record scorer scoring 118 goals across his six years at Old Trafford.

Here are 3 reasons why Ronaldo would open his UCL goalscoring account for Juventus at Old Trafford:

#3 He scored on his previous visit here

Ronaldo did not celebrate the goal he scored for Manchester United for Real Madrid
Ronaldo did not celebrate the goal he scored for Manchester United for Real Madrid

After playing his way into United history for six years, the Portuguese departed Old Trafford for Real Madrid in a then world record transfer in 2009.

It, therefore, seemed like destiny when Ronaldo returned with the Spanish giants to his former club in the Champions League of 2013, and the rapturous and heartwarming reception he got showed the high regard United fans still hold him in.

Real Madrid came into the fixture with a 1-0 first-leg lead, and after going behind through a Sergio Ramos own goal, Los Blancos rallied back to equalize through Luka Modric in the 66th minute before Ronaldo put the nail in the coffin for United by rising highest to nod home and send Real through to the quarter-final, eliminating The Red Devils in the round of 16 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

An emotional Ronaldo showed the highest form of respect possible by refusing to celebrate his goal, with his countenance almost being that he was sorry to have eliminated his former side.

Five years later, a more matured Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford once more but this time with Juventus, and even though he is bound to still receive an endearing welcome, he would be eager to get off the mark with the second goal against United at Old Trafford.

