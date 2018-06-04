2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Sane's exclusion from the German squad makes sense

A look at 3 reasons why Joachim Low's decision to leave Sane out of the World Cup squad makes sense.

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:40 IST

Sane has been left out of Germany's squad, undeservedly as some fans feel

Imagine scoring 14 goals and delivering 17 assists as part of arguably one of the best Premier League sides of all time, only to get the news that you won't be going to the World Cup.

While most of Twitter have grabbed their pitchforks and are out to get Low's head for dropping Leroy Sane from the squad (along with Bernd Leno, Nils Petersen, and Jonathan Tah), the move from the coach of the defending champions actually makes sense.

Here are 3 reasons as to why the decision to drop Sane from the plane to Russia might not be the worst thing:

#1 Ridiculous depth on the left

Reus is certain to start on the left for Germany

This is the most obvious reason to leave Sane out - he plays on the left, where Germany already have Marco Reus and Julian Draxler competing. Well, calling it competing is a bit of a misuse as there is no competition - Reus will certainly start on the left.

Low is most likely to use the 4-2-3-1 which Germany has been using for a long time. In that case, there is only one spot left on the left. Even the hardest of City fans won't argue that Sane is better than Marco Reus.

Low reportedly said that it was a very close call between Brandt and Sane - with Brandt getting the go ahead to pack his bags - and this is the reason. Brandt plays on the right for the national team, where there is not a lot of depth and Muller who normally plays high-octane football might need some breathing time.

A case could be made that he is better than Draxler, but Draxler is much more suited to the national team and has put in quite a few good performances at PSG this season.