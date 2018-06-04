Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Sane's exclusion from the German squad makes sense

A look at 3 reasons why Joachim Low's decision to leave Sane out of the World Cup squad makes sense.

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:40 IST
8.64K

FBL-WC-2018-GER-SQUAD
Sane has been left out of Germany's squad, undeservedly as some fans feel

Imagine scoring 14 goals and delivering 17 assists as part of arguably one of the best Premier League sides of all time, only to get the news that you won't be going to the World Cup.

While most of Twitter have grabbed their pitchforks and are out to get Low's head for dropping Leroy Sane from the squad (along with Bernd Leno, Nils Petersen, and Jonathan Tah), the move from the coach of the defending champions actually makes sense.

Here are 3 reasons as to why the decision to drop Sane from the plane to Russia might not be the worst thing:

#1 Ridiculous depth on the left

Germany v Australia - International Friendly
Reus is certain to start on the left for Germany

This is the most obvious reason to leave Sane out - he plays on the left, where Germany already have Marco Reus and Julian Draxler competing. Well, calling it competing is a bit of a misuse as there is no competition - Reus will certainly start on the left.

Low is most likely to use the 4-2-3-1 which Germany has been using for a long time. In that case, there is only one spot left on the left. Even the hardest of City fans won't argue that Sane is better than Marco Reus.

Low reportedly said that it was a very close call between Brandt and Sane - with Brandt getting the go ahead to pack his bags - and this is the reason. Brandt plays on the right for the national team, where there is not a lot of depth and Muller who normally plays high-octane football might need some breathing time.

A case could be made that he is better than Draxler, but Draxler is much more suited to the national team and has put in quite a few good performances at PSG this season.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester City Germany Football Marco Reus Leroy Sane Joachim Low FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analysing Germany's provisional squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Under-23 players who could spearhead...
RELATED STORY
5 players who missed out a place in Germany's provisional...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 German stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany looks set for a successful title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018