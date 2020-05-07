3 Reasons why the 2019/20 Bundesliga season could turn out to be the best ever

Timo Werner (left), Robert Lewandowski (centre), & Jadon Sancho (right) - Bundesliga

After an abrupt halt in proceedings, football will make its much-awaited return. The Bundesliga has become the first top European league to announce a return date, after receiving the go-ahead from the German government.

The league is set to return on the weekend of May 16 with an enticing Revierderby in store. However, both Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 will have to be content playing the match in an empty stadium, along with all the other clubs in Germany's top two divisions.

Bayern Munich currently lead the table after going through a mini-revival under manager Hansi Flick. The Bavarians are aiming for their eighth-successive league title and hold a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig and Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach complete the trailing pack with just six points separating first from fourth. A further nine points separate fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen from 13-placed Hertha Berlin.

Meanwhile, SC Paderborn, Werder Bremen, and Fortuna Dusseldorf will look to revive their survival bid once football returns.

Fans should be thrilled for what's in store when Bundesliga returns with the current season shaping up to be its best ever. Here are three reasons why that is the case.

#1 Thrilling end to the Bundesliga season

The Bundesliga trophy on display

The Bundesliga is home to one of the world's best and most consistent football teams in Bayern Munich. Ironically, its Bayern's domination back home which has diminished some of the excitement surrounding the competition in recent years.

The Bavarians have won the last seven Bundesliga titles in a row. They have been sporadically challenged by Borussia Dortmund, who have finished second in four of those six seasons. RB Leipzig, Schalke 04, and VFL Wolfsburg have finished as runner-ups during the remaining three campaigns. Nonetheless, Bayern have ruled at the top unrivalled.

Bayern still occupy the top spot as we head towards the run-in. However, they are no longer unchallenged. The trio of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach continue to rival the Bavarians for the top spot, with just six points separating the top-four teams.

Furthermore, all four teams have occupied the top spot at least once during the season in what has been a thrilling season so far.

Besides, all four teams have fixtures remaining against their title rivals. Bayern is yet to face Gladbach and Dortmund while the latter is still to play Leipzig. Meanwhile, both Bayern and Gladbach will also go up against fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen who won points against Dortmund and Leipzig before the season was suspended.

With nine games to go, the Bundesliga is very much up for grabs in what is turning out to be the most exciting title race in years.

#2 Exciting batch of talent

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga has produced several talented stars over the years, some of which have gone on to win big competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

However, the class of 2019/20 stands out as something quite special, with the league currently home to some of the most exciting players - and managers - in world football.

Whether its Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, or Leipzig's Timo Werner, the 2019/20 Bundesliga season has very much been dominated by rising young stars.

Complementing the talismanic trio are countless home-grown prospects, such as the likes of Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, Robin Koch, and Lukas Klostermann. Meanwhile, some of the foreign exports, including Erling Haaland, Dayot Upamecano, and Marcus Thuram, have shone as well for their respective teams.

Adding to the incredibly talented pool of players is an equally exciting line-up of managers. Both Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann are on track to achieve strong finishes in their first season in charge of their new clubs. On the other hand, veteran Lucien Favre is helping Dortmund mount another title charge.

Bayern's permanent appointment of Hansi Flick came at the back of some superb form the Bavarians have shown in his limited time at the helm so far. Flick has helped them march on to the top of the Bundesliga.

Both the players and the coaches have attracted interest from other leagues this season and many are expected to move on in the upcoming window as well.

Fans, then, should enjoy the exploits of this ridiculously talented group while they can, for they may not assemble in a single place ever again.

#3 The whole world will be watching

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

It has been a while since the world was brought to a complete stop by a deadly pandemic. Football was among the activities put under a complete suspension as thousands of people came in contact with the coronavirus.

After months of gloom, some countries have finally begun to take control of the situation. Germany is among those countries and has decided to ease their restrictions in certain areas, football being one of them.

It could be weeks, if not months before the same happens in other top European countries. Both Italy and Spain are expected to resume their current football seasons sometime in the near future, while the debate when to bring football back rages on in England. Meanwhile, France, Netherlands, and Belgium have already terminated their respective campaigns.

When the Bundesliga returns in 10 days, thereby becoming the first top league to do so, all eyes will be on it. Almost every football fan is expected to tune in when the 18 top division German teams return to the pitch.

Some may even choose to back a certain team on its way to title glory, European qualification, or survival bid. Whatever the case may be, it is likely that the league attracts millions of football-hungry fans when it reopens its shutters.

With the whole world watching an impressive array of talents while picking and choosing their very 'own' teams for an exciting run-in, the 2019/20 Bundesliga season is shaping up to be its best.

As such, the campaign could be one to remember for years to come, for it promises to bring light to millions of fans in these times of despair.