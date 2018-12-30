×
3 Reasons why the January transfer window is vital for Chelsea 

Aayush Kataria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
811   //    30 Dec 2018, 12:06 IST

Maurizio Sarri<p>
Maurizio Sarri

The new year is almost upon us. While the arrival of January signifies a change in the calendar year, it also holds special significance for football fans. The winter transfer window will be open for the whole month and give every club an opportunity to try and reinforce their squad as the business part of the season approaches.

While it is not easy to snatch players of other teams in the middle of the season, some big transfers have taken place in January over the past few years. Last season, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho were among the transfers in the winter transfer window.

This January is more important for Chelsea than ever before. Maurizio Sarri's team fortunes could be massively affected by the club's business in the market. Here is why the January transfer window is a vital one at Stamford Bridge

#3 Getting rid of deadwood

Gary Cahill<p>
Gary Cahill

More than the signings Chelsea make in the summer, the window could well be defined by who Chelsea let go of. At the moment, Sarri's squad is too big and with a lot of players, who are either ageing or ones that the club really do not need.

The likes of Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater have barely featured since Maurizio Sarri took over. Even club captain Gary Cahill looks surplus to needs while midfield maestro Cesc Fabregas is reportedly not happy with his playing time with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Getting rid of these players will be a major step forward for Chelsea. Firstly, it will allow Maurizio Sarri to start working with a group of players he likes and who will be there with him for the long-term. Further, it will create space in the squad to buy better players and strengthen the team's quality.

Most importantly, if the club manages to secure the sale of these players, it will free up the club's wage bill massively. Most of these players are on extremely high weekly wages which creates issues for the club when it comes to signing top players. Some sales now could lay the foundation for a successful winter and summer transfer window.

