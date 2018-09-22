Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why the Lopetegui's Real Madrid looks more fun to watch

Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
485   //    22 Sep 2018, 21:23 IST

Image result for julen lopetegui

When it was announced that the veteran Zinedine Zidane will be leaving Real Madrid after leading them to their third consecutive champions league most of us thought he would be certainly replaced by another club legend Guti but just before the world cup. It was later revealed that Julen Lopetegui, Spanish national team coach during that time will be taking over from the Frenchman.

The decision came as a surprise as the Lopetegui's Spanish style of football was never expected to work at the Bernabeu. Previously it was attempted by Rafa Benitez but that didn't go according to plan for the Spaniard.

Things started to look bad after it was announced that club legend and one of the best players for them in maybe a decade was going to join Juventus for a reported £88 million. The supporters were highly concerned as Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the main reasons behind Los Blancos' recent European success. Concerns were just getting higher as Real lost to their local rival Atletico in the UEFA super cup final.

Recent champions league game against AS Roma was nearly perfect if not perfect style that Lopetegui's expects from his players.

Here's are three reasons why Real Madrid are more fun to watch than ever under the former Spain national team coach:


3. Players getting more creative freedom


Image result for isco and luka modric
Isco (left) and Luka Modric (right)

During Zidane's reign as manager, the likes of Isco was never given the type of freedom from which he could express himself and create goal scoring opportunities for his team. Real Madrid's game under the Frenchman usually progressed from either side of the flank rather than the center.

However, the current Spanish style allows players like Isco, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to progress the game and build their attack from central areas. Their recent champions league game against Roma was a testament to this new style as the creative players combined with the striker Karim Benzema and created plenty of goalscoring opportunities in the first forty-five minutes of the game itself.



Kashyap Saraiya
CONTRIBUTOR
football enthusiast
