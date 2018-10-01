Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why the Manchester United Board is right not to back Mourinho in the transfer window

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
418   //    01 Oct 2018, 19:51 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Ed Woodward has backed Mourinho in the transfer market

Jose Mourinho is a man under serious pressure and with Manchester United continuing to churn out poor results, the Portuguese could soon be facing the axe.

This was not the scenario envisaged by many Red Devils fans when the 55-year-old was appointed to the job two years ago. Following a period of dull football under Louis van Gaal, Mourinho was brought in to steady the ship and to lead the club into a new era of resurgence.

But whiles the Portuguese managed to lead the club to the EFL Cup and Europa League titles in his debut season, things have since not turned out well. In his second season, Man United finished second in the league but could not win a single trophy.

Currently, in his third season, things do not look any better, with the club already nine points below first-placed Manchester City after just seven games into the season.

Much of the talk has centred around the Man United Board’s reluctance to provide funds for Mourinho during the summer transfer window. In what was expected to be a big transfer window for the Red Devils, only rookie Diego Dalot and veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant along with midfielder Fred arrived at Old Trafford.

It is evident that Ed Woodward and the Man United Board refused to back Mourinho in the transfer window, but they indeed have reasons to take such a decision.

Here are three solid reasons why the board was right to not to back the Portuguese:

#3 Mourinho has so far failed to get the best out of his own signings

Enter
Majority of Mourinho's signings have flattered to deceive

When a board as money-conscious as that of Manchester United refuses to back a manager, then there must be a good reason for it. In the case of Jose Mourinho, he has been backed in each of the last four transfer windows since he moved to Old Trafford.

But the fact is that he has so far failed to get the best out of almost all his signings. The likes of Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Fred are struggling to replicate their best form since joining Man United. These are players who were beasts at their previous clubs, yet have become a pale shadow of themselves under Mourinho.

Obviously, no board would like to be throwing money around without getting the needed results. Its been two years since Mourinho took charge of the club. In that period, he has signed more than ten players but only Pogba and Lukaku can be pointed to as regular first team members.

Alexis Sanchez is also currently struggling after he was swapped with Henrique Mkhitaryan – another Mourinho signing who he failed to get the best out of. So which board in its right senses will continue to back a manager who cannot bring out the best in his own signings? Certainly not the Man United Board.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward Football Top 5/Top 10
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
3 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is not the right man to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons why the pressure is on Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United are struggling
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
What next for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sack Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jose Mourinho may still be fired by Christmas 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us