×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will not win the Premier League this season

Nurein Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
524   //    27 Dec 2018, 22:10 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Tottenham Hostpsur maintained their brilliant form during the festive period when they thumped Bournemouth 5-0 at Wembley. That victory followed Spurs’ 6-2 thrashing of Everton last Sunday, and the North Londoners have now won their last 8 out of 9 league matches.

That streak, coupled with Manchester City’s alarming defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester, has propelled Tottenham into the title picture. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now second in the table, just six points behind Liverpool. With half of the season gone, Tottenham fans can dare to dream of a first league title in the English top flight since 1960/61.

Unfortunately for the Spurs fans, there is still one side still not showing any signs of stopping. Here are 3 reasons why Tottenham will once more come up short in their chase of the Premier League title this season.

#1 Loss of Son Heung-Min for the Asian Cup

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Tottenham’s remarkable form this season has been partly due to the brilliance of Son Heung-Min. The South Korean has been vital in conjuring some important goals, and providing width in Tottenham’s build-up play. Just like a three-legged stool, the loss of Son for the Asian Cup in January will impact massively on Tottenham’s standing in the Premier League title race.

Spurs have moved to negotiate with Korea Football Association that Son be allowed to join up with his teammates in UAE following Tottenham’s meeting with Manchester United at Wembley on 13th January. That would be three weeks late after foreign-based players would be expected to join the National squad.

Son is expected to miss games against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United. If South Korea advances to the final, he will miss the league cup semi-final against Chelsea and a potential FA Cup fifth-round tie. While Tottenham have a number of key players to cover Son’s position, his absence will be felt especially if Tottenham manage to claw Liverpool’s lead at the top.


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Son Heung-Min
Nurein Ahmed
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate lover of tennis and football. All views are my own. Please also do checkout my contributions on LastWordOnTennis for other related content of tennis. https://lastwordontennis.com/author/nureinahmed/
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Three reasons why Manchester City beat...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Tottenham Hotspur can challenge for the title
RELATED STORY
3 best active Premier League strikers
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Spurs beat...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 one-season wonders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us