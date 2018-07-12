3 records Messi could possibly break following Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - the duo that dominates football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - two greatest footballers whose duopoly has dominated the footballing world in the past decade - are still in red-hot form. Both failed to help their respective sides taste the ultimate glory in the FIFA World Cup, but were impressive and magnificent throughout the European club football season.

The last nine years witnessed Ronaldo and Messi plying their trade in the La Liga. While Ronaldo drove Real Madrid's ship and directed them to unprecedented success in Europe, Messi was key to Barcelona's dominance in Spain.

Both have broken numerous records and are determined to break more. Ronaldo's move to Juventus would help him conquer Italian club football. Ronaldo has managed to succeed in Spain and in England, has built a legacy that will forever be remembered by the world.

Ronaldo would try to rewrite numerous records in Italian football to his name, but on the flipside, Lionel Messi could well break Cristiano Ronaldo's few records quite easily. Here, we take a look at three Ronaldo records Messi could rewrite.

#3 Most representations in the UEFA team of the year for a single club

Ronaldo has made it into the UEFA Team of the year for 12 times

UEFA Champions League is, without a doubt, the most coveted trophy in European club football. Ronaldo has won this trophy five times, whereas Messi has bagged it four.

Both have been performing in the UEFA Champions League and have numerous records in their name. Ronaldo has made it into the UEFA Team of the year for 12 times, with three at Manchester United and nine at Real Madrid.

His arch-rival and Argentina counterpart Messi has featured in the list for nine times. Ronaldo has joined Juventus, and this leaves Messi with an opportunity to become the player with most representations in the UEFA team of the year for a single club. If he manages to make a cut into this UEFA team of the year again, it will be his 10th for FC Barcelona.