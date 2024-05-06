3 replacements for Darwin Nunez | Premier League 2023-24

Despite Liverpool's convincing 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Darwin Nunez found himself at the center of attention. The striker, who squandered a glaring opportunity, faced renewed criticism at the end of the match.

However, this time, his response took a more significant turn as he opted to either delete or archive his Instagram posts associated with Liverpool. This action, coupled with his last Liverpool-related post dating back over a year and a half, only fueled speculation about his future at Anfield.

Reportedly signed for a hefty fee of £85 million, including add-ons, from Benfica in 2022, the Uruguayan international has encountered difficulties in front of goal, despite showcasing improvements in other facets of his game. Nunez's goal-scoring record falls short of expectations, lagging behind his expected goals (xG) by five goals, with only 11 goals from 16 xG opportunities this season.

With the return of Michael Edwards to FSG and Richard Hughes joining Liverpool, there is an anticipation of data-driven decision-making. In this article, we will explore three potential replacements for Darwin Nunez, shedding light on the options Liverpool might consider as they navigate this pivotal juncture.

#3 Matheus Cunha

Cunha could be an interesting option for the Reds.

Matheus Cunha's stellar season with Wolverhampton Wanderers might have flown under the radar amidst the spotlight on Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak, and rightfully so. However, the Brazilian forward has been a force to reckon with, tallying an impressive 19 league goals, just two shy of Isak's total.

Guided by the tactical prowess of Gary O'Neil, whose expansive style of football has captivated the Molineux faithful, Cunha has not only found the back of the net 11 times but also provided 8 assists.

At 24, Cunha still has ample room for growth, yet his undeniable talent is unquestionable. Liverpool, in their quest for reinforcement, could benefit from acquiring a versatile forward like Cunha.

Interestingly, the Reds expressed interest in the Brazilian before securing Luis Diaz in the January 2022 transfer window. As Liverpool gears up for a potential revamp in their attacking lineup, they might consider leveraging assets like Darwin Nunez or even Luis Diaz to make room for Cunha's arrival. Following in the footsteps of Diogo Jota, who made the move to Anfield in 2020, could be a compelling path for Matheus Cunha.

#2 Lois Openda

Lois Openda could be the name on Liverpool's shortlist.

After securing the talents of Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool sets their sights on RB Leipzig once more, this time eyeing Lois Openda. The Belgian striker, who made his move to the German club last summer, has been nothing short of sensational, netting an impressive 28 goals in 45 appearances this season, establishing himself as one of RB Leipzig's standout performers.

Openda arrived as a replacement for Christopher Nkunku and has seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings, showcasing his exceptional form in front of goal. Prior to his tenure in Germany, the striker spent a fruitful spell in France with Lens, where he notched 21 goals across all competitions.

Despite standing at a modest 177cm, Openda possesses remarkable heading ability and clinical finishing skills, solidifying his status as one of the most promising talents in European football.

Having scored 24 league goals from an expected goals (XG) tally of 21, Openda demonstrates not only his proficiency in finding the back of the net but also his composure in critical moments. With speculation surrounding the potential departure of Darwin Nunez, Liverpool's pursuit of Openda adds an intriguing dimension to their transfer strategy.

#1 Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak could be a dream option for Liverpool.

Alexander Isak presents an enticing prospect for Liverpool, considering their current financial priorities and squad needs. With the Reds aiming to bolster their wide options and midfield depth, a significant investment of a reported £100 million on a striker like Isak seems improbable unless they can offset the cost, potentially through the sale of Darwin Nunez, whom they acquired from Benfica a couple of years ago.

Isak's impressive tally of 20 goals and an assist has garnered attention from various quarters, notably from Arsenal, who are also in the market for attacking reinforcements. The competition for Isak's signature adds intrigue, especially given both clubs' ambitions to enhance their forward lines.

Should the opportunity arise for Isak to choose between Liverpool and Arsenal, it would undoubtedly be a captivating decision to observe, shaping the landscape of both clubs' aspirations for the future.