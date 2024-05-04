3 replacements for Thiago Silva | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea will be seeking a suitable replacement for Thiago Silva, who has confirmed his departure from the club after this season. The Brazilian arrived at the English side from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2020, playing a pivotal role in their second Champions League victory that same season.

While the 39-year-old has had ups and downs during his time at Chelsea, attributed partly to age, his leadership will be sorely missed. Therefore, it is imperative for Mauricio Pochettino to acquire a top-quality center-back with strong leadership skills to bolster the defense, which has conceded 59 goals in the Premier League alone.

With Wesley Fofana also out injured, Chelsea must remain active in the pursuit of a top center-back to contend for a Champions League spot next season. Fortunately, there are several talented young center-backs available in the transfer market, and we will explore the top three picks.

#3 Edmond Topsoba

Tapsoba will elevate Chelsea's defense

Edmond Tapsoba stands out as one of the top center-backs in the Bundesliga, and has enjoyed immense recent recent successes with Bayer Leverkusen, including a Bundesliga title. The club is on course for a treble-winning season. His left-footed dominance would make him a valuable addition to any defense, particularly alongside players like Axel Disasi and Fofona.

Despite Chelsea's significant investments in new recruits, many have failed to meet expectations, and a signing like Tapsoba could kickstart a successful transfer strategy for the club.

At just 25 and coming off a historic season with Bayer Leverkusen, Tapsoba is poised to be one of the most sought-after center-backs in the upcoming transfer window.

#2 Milan Skriniar

Skriniar has failed to settle in Paris

Milan Škriniar, at 29, may be entering the latter stages of his career, but he remains one of the most underrated defenders globally. Despite a somewhat average season with Paris Saint-Germain after moving from Inter Milan, his leadership and technical prowess, which played a significant role in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph before his departure, cannot be overlooked.

With just 15 league starts for PSG, he has found himself behind Lucas Hernandez, Marquinhos, and Lucas Beraldo in the defensive pecking order. Despite a three-month absence due to an ankle injury, Škriniar has yet to feature in a Champions League game, underscoring manager Luis Enrique's apparent lack of confidence in him.

It wouldn't be surprising if he considers a move to a new club to secure regular playing time. Chelsea could capitalize on this opportunity to fill the void left by Thiago Silva's experience and expertise.

#1 Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo might move elsewhere

Ronald Araujo is yet to make a decision on his future after Barcelona offered him a contract extension earlier this season. The Uruguayan defender has faced criticism from fans due to a recent dip in form, but his talent is undeniable, having excelled for Barcelona even during challenging times.

Bayern Munich is reportedly preparing a €108 million bid for the highly rated 25-year-old, who has struggled with injuries, missing over 70 games since the start of the 2020 La Liga season. Despite this, Araujo remains one of the best defenders globally. Barcelona is expected to demand close to €100 million for him.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will move quickly to secure Araujo, whose arrival would significantly strengthen their defense. His ability to also play as a right-back would be invaluable, especially with Reece James and Malo Gusto facing prolonged absences due to injury.