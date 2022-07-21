3 right-backs Manchester United are interested in

Manchester United's transfer business is slowly beginning to come together with the signings of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez. Malacia, having featured on the pre-season tour, it is understood Eriksen and Martinez will not participate in the tour as they were only recently officially announced.

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with Manchester United all summer and while a fee has been agreed between United and Barcelona, the Dutchman's deferred wages are understood to be halting the deal. Diogo Dalot seems to be Erik ten Hag's preference over Aaron Wan Bissaka from what we have seen in pre-season so far,

This makes sense as the Portuguese fits into Ten Hag's system due to his attacking attributes. However, defensively, there are still questions that need to be answered as the right-back is a position the club are looking to strengthen this summer.

We will look at the three right-backs Manchester United have been interested in this summer.

#3. Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have held internal discussions over the prospect of signing Achraf Hakimi, according to TeamTalk. The 23-year-old joined PSG last summer from Inter Milan for a fee of 60 million pounds. Hakimi would be a brilliant signing for United and he has the capabilities required to play under Ten Hag.

His attacking output is good and he is also solid defensively. He'll be a big upgrade at right-back for United. However, it seems his fee would be a substantial amount. PSG would expect to recover the fee they paid for the Moroccan international and the deal may get too pricey for United to get over the line.

Here's a report indicative of United's interest in the Moroccan:

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk EURO PAPER TALK



Manchester United have a standout right-back candidate as they draw up a list of options, while Liverpool eye a Ligue 1 star. EURO PAPER TALKManchester United have a standout right-back candidate as they draw up a list of options, while Liverpool eye a Ligue 1 star. teamtalk.com/manchester-uni… 📰 EURO PAPER TALK 📰 Manchester United have a standout right-back candidate as they draw up a list of options, while Liverpool eye a Ligue 1 star. teamtalk.com/manchester-uni…

Aaron Wan Bissaka does not have the attacking output to thrive in Ten Hag's system, therefore there is a possibility that he will be sold this summer. This could help fund a deal for Hakimi, but if Manchester United are to get De Jong's deal over the line and also sign a striker, which is an integral position they must look at, it is unlikely that they will spend £60 million on a right-back.

#2. Denzel Dumfries

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A

Denzel Dumfries is a player who is 'appreciated' by Ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano. Inter Milan are understood to be facing issues financially which could lead to the offloading of some of their players.

Romano stated that Manchester United will only sign a right-back this summer if Wan Bissaka leaves. The club are prepared to offer 30 million euros for Dumfries, according to Italian outlet L’Interista. Dumfries is 26-years old and is an experienced right back possessing the qualities and attributes to thrive in Ten Hag's system.

Peres ☁️ @Peres_MUFC Breaking : Man Utd have contacted inter Milan to enquire about a possible transfer for Denzel Dumfries. Ten hag sees the Dutch Fullback as an important part of his rebuild. More news to follow

( Breaking : Man Utd have contacted inter Milan to enquire about a possible transfer for Denzel Dumfries. Ten hag sees the Dutch Fullback as an important part of his rebuild. More news to follow @ShahHareet ) 🎖 🚨🚨Breaking : Man Utd have contacted inter Milan to enquire about a possible transfer for Denzel Dumfries. Ten hag sees the Dutch Fullback as an important part of his rebuild. More news to follow (@ShahHareet ) 🎖

The Dutchman scored five goals and provided seven assists for Inter Milan last season, which is not bad at all for a full-back. The price seems reasonable and it will be interesting to see if the club pursues this deal further.

#1. Jonathan Clauss

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Second Bundesliga

Manchester United are understood to be in advanced talks for the signing of Jonathan Claus, according to Pedro Almeida. Clauss has also been linked with the club's fellow Premier League rival Chelsea this summer.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current deal with RC Lens, therefore the fee should not be too substantial as there is a risk the player could leave Lens for free next summer. Clauss enjoyed a good season and his impressive performances were rewarded with a call-up to his national side in March. Game time will be vital for the Frenchman with the Qatar World Cup coming up towards the end of this year.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Man Utd are in 'advanced transfer talks' to sign Lens' Jonathan Clauss



More details: Man Utd are in 'advanced transfer talks' to sign Lens' Jonathan ClaussMore details: mirror.co.uk/sport/football… 🚨 Man Utd are in 'advanced transfer talks' to sign Lens' Jonathan Clauss➡️ More details: mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/s9H8GzUXwM

It will be interesting to see what Manchester United do in the coming weeks regarding the right-back role. If Wan Bissaka is sold, then the chances of the club signing a right-back would massively rise.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far