3 Serie A clubs Lionel Messi would be perfect for if Ronaldo joins Juventus

What's the fun if they both don't play in the same league

For ten long years Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dominating the Ballon d'Or, with both of them winning five apiece. Throughout all those years we debated on who is better of them and haven't come to a conclusion yet, and it doesn't look like we will ever be able to do so. When we think one of them is better, the other will come up with something that is out of this world. You know the routine. After all we have been seeing this battle for more than long enough.

Unfortunately, two of the best players in the history of football is on the wrong side of their 30s. We didn't realise time fly away while we were busy trying to figure out who is the real GOAT. The two players who have magic in their feet are getting older and it is not long before they have to do the inevitable...hand their boots.

Ronaldo, 33, is older of the both and just like his counterpart has won all that is possible at Real Madrid. With rumours of a move to Juventus doing the rounds, it looks like the Portuguese star's nine-year stay in Spain is coming to an end. And it is hard to accept that Messi and Ronaldo might not be playing in the same league anymore.

The competition between the two is like Tom and Jerry for many of us, and it won't be fun if they aren't playing in the same league. Although it is highly unlikely that Messi will make a move to Serie A even if his rival does so, we all can dream, right? And for the same reason, here are three Italian clubs the Argentine will be perfect for:

P.S: None of these teams currently have the financial ability to sign Messi, but it's always fun to assume 'what if', neh?

#3 Inter Milan

Inter Milan play in a 4-2-3-1 formation

Managed by Luciano Spalletti, Inter Milan is the first team on the list that would be suitable for Messi in case he decides to move to Italy.

The 18-time Italian champions usually play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the Barcelona player's fellow countryman Mauro Icardi leading the line. Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva regularly occupy the wings, while Rafinha or Marcelo Brozovic plays the number 10.

The Nerazzurri has also lined up in an offensive 4-3-3 formation, which was used by Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona last season. This gives Spalletti two options on how to use Messi.

The first one is to continue using his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation and make the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the number 10, creating chances for Icardi. Even though there have been reports of an issue between the two countrymen, they can form a duo that most defences will be scared of. Add to that the runs from Perisic and some extra passes from Candreva, Inter's attack could be deadly.