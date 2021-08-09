3 signings that can help Arsenal qualify for European football 

Arsenal is one of the most successful and popular clubs in English football. The Gunners have won 13 English top-division titles along with 14 FA Cups and two League Cups.

However, they have struggled in recent years and were last crowned the Champions of England in 2004. The Gunners finished eighth in the league last season, missing out on European football for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

The London-based club will be hoping to qualify for European football and have made significant improvements to the squad by signing Ben White from Brighton along with Nuno Tavares from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

However, there are still areas in the squad that need to be strengthened. On that note, we look at three players who can help Arsenal qualify for European football next season.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester City)

James Maddison has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

After the departures of loanees Dani Cabello and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are in the market in search of a new creative midfielder. They are reported to be interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Mostly deployed as an attacking midfielder by Brenden Rodgers last season, Maddison is also capable of playing in central midfield or on the wings. He played 31 league games last season, scoring eight goals providing five assists.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (252) has created more chances in the Premier League than James Maddison (230) since he joined Leicester.



Maddison's key strengths are his vision and dribbling skills and he averaged 1.6 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game last season. The 24-year old is also an accomplished free-kick taker and has scored four goals from dead-ball situations since joining Leicester.

The former Norwich City man signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes last season. This means Leicester are likely to demand a huge fee if Arsenal attempt to sign him.

