3 signings Manchester City should make this summer

Jishnu Narayanan 668 // 19 Jun 2019, 17:03 IST

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City is a club which is at the summit of English football at the moment. They're fresh off winning the domestic treble last season - clinching the league by a single point against Liverpool, defeating Chelsea on penalties in the league cup final, and thumped Watford 6-0 in the F.A. cup final.

In the second part of the season, they almost seemed invincible. A loss against Tottenham in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal was the only low point, but Guardiola knows there are cracks in this team.

At a certain point in late December, City were 7 points behind Liverpool, and the league seemed almost lost. Only a win at the Etihad against the Reds helped the Citizens reduce the gap back to 4 points.

Guardiola knows that if not for some silly mistakes by Liverpool, City would not have retained the league and by looking at Jurgen Klopp's track record he does not seem to be a man who continues to make the same mistakes again and again.

Manchester City should realize fast that unlike Riyad Mahrez last year, they cannot afford to make just one signing and hope to retain the league. Liverpool is looking to come back stronger and more hungry than ever to have another go at the league title which they came so agonizingly close to winning last year.

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

One cannot rule out Tottenham Hotspur as Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be backed heavily by the board after a wonderous run to the Champions League final. It looks like they might have a war chest to spend this season and if they end up retaining their stars like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, they have more than a good chance to have a crack at the title too.

Guardiola should know that his squad is not perfect and they might find themselves in trouble if they take it casually and refrain from making any signings.

Here we take a look at potential signings in various positions which City can make to improve their squad to compete on all fronts (again) next season.

