3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable

Nobody will be able to beat Real Madrid if they get these players!

Florentino Perez has a plan in his mind and that is to make Real Madrid unstoppable. The president of Los Blancos reportedly had a disagreement with Zidane over the transfers to be made this summer and thus, the manager decided to leave.

The 13-time Champions League winners have been in stunning form but that has only been in the European competition. They haven't been able to replicate it in La Liga and that saw Barcelona run away with the title.

Los Blancos have been rather quiet in the last couple of summers but they need a big one this time around. Ronaldo's long-term replacement is needed, Bale is looking to leave, Navas doesn't have a long-term replacement and nor do Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

All these things need to be sorted and Madrid need to do it quickly. A lot of talented players are out there and Perez is bound to be tempted by a lot of them. However, he needs to make sure that he gets the right ones and not just big names who won't fit into the team.

Here are 3 players who can make them unstoppable:

#3 David de Gea

David de Gea is easily one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now. He has been on top of his game for the last 3-4 years now and it's surely caught the eye of Florentino Perez.

The goalkeeper was close to joining Real Madrid in 2014 but the infamous fax machine incident happened and he stayed put at Manchester United. Now, it might just be the time for him to make the switch.

Real Madrid need a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas and who better to replace him with than De Gea? He is bound to cost a lot but he will be worth every penny. There is no one better suited for Real Madrid right now – even though he played for their derby rivals, Atletico Madrid.