3 signings that could happen as a result of Malcom's transfer to Barcelona

Malcom signed for Barcelona this week

Malcom has officially completed his £36.5m transfer to Barcelona from Bordeaux after the Catalan club unexpectedly swooped with an 11th-hour offer even though terms had been agreed between Bordeaux and Roma.

The 21-year-old Malcom had been one of the most in-demand prospects in world football following his exploits with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons, where he scored 20 goals.

The as-of-yet uncapped Brazilian was courted by a number of top European clubs and had reached both personal and club terms with Roma, with the Italian club announcing via Twitter that Malcom was set to undergo medicals at the club before Barcelona hijacked the deal.

Malcom is a pacy and skillful winger who offers an attacking threat, especially on the counter, as his speed and direct running proves hugely beneficial to his team.

Any high profile transfer in football usually has consequent domino effects. The selling club might have to seek replacements. Previously guaranteed starters in the buying club could lose their first team place, needing to be loaned or sold to recoup some of the cash expended and balance the books.

Here is a list of the top three transfers that Malcom's Barcelona signing could have an impact on.

#3 Dembele to Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele could find himself out of Barcelona due to Malcom's arrival

It was less than a year ago that Barcelona shelled out £135.5m for Ousmane Dembele. The signing from Dortmund was aimed as a replacement for the PSG bound Neymar, making the Frenchman the second most expensive player in history at that time (Mbappe's deal had not been made official).

However, a serious injury which ruled him out for about three months marred his debut campaign and Dembele was never able to capture the form he showed at Dortmund which made Barcelona sign him.

He was a member of France's World Cup winning squad but did not do too much during the tournament to increase his stock. Barcelona must have used this as justification to move ahead in pursuing a replacement, with talks for Willian's transfer progressing before its subsequent collapse and Malcom's signing.

Dembele himself knows that his previously shaky standing in the Barcelona starting lineup is now almost non-existent, with reports emanating that the 21-year-old has requested to leave the club.

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the French forward and had made unsuccessful bids in the past to bring Dembele to Anfield. With Malcom's arrival, the coast now seems clear for Klopp to swoop in for his man, as Barcelona prepare to cut losses on a player whom so much was expended for just last season.

There could however be another twist in the Dembele tale, as Arsenal have also reportedly entered the race as favorites to sign him.

