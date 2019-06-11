3 signings that could happen this summer as a result of Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

It is no longer news that Eden Hazard will be a Real Madrid player next season, having completed his long-sought after transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in a deal worth over €100m.

The 28-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running and help in Real Madrid's rebuilding process following their disappointing campaign last season and judging by his performance levels over the years, it can be deciphered that this is a task which the Belgian international would be up to.

As expected, such a gargantuan transfer would have far-reaching consequences in the footballing world and Real Madrid can count the gains of signing a bonafide world-class player.

Any high profile transfer in football usually has consequent domino effects. The selling club might have to seek replacements, while previously guaranteed starters in the buying club could lose their first team place, needing to be loaned or sold to recoup some of the cash expended and balance the books.

Eden Hazard's signing could potentially set in motion a chain reaction of other transfers, as clubs seek to augment their squads ahead of next season. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three transfers that could take place this summer as a result of Hazard's signing.

#3 Gareth Bale to Manchester United

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

This is the most direct transfer which could take place as a result of Eden Hazard's arrival at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has made it explicitly clear that Gareth Bale has no future at the club and given the high financial value of Eden Hazard's deal, Real Madrid would have to sell off some players to recoup some money and avoid falling foul of FFP regulations.

The Welshman arrived Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 as the most expensive player in history but struggled to live up to expectations, with things getting to a head last season when he failed to step up in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

Advertisement

The Welshman's departure would also significantly reduce the club's wage bill, while also giving other youngsters like Vincius Jr and Marco Asensio the chance to shine.

Manchester United is a potential next destination for the 29-year-old, with Ed Woodward having expressed interest in the former Tottenham man, while Real Madrid have offered him to the Premier League giants as one of three players in makeweight deal to bring Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

1 / 3 NEXT