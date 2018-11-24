×
3 signings that could make Manchester City 'Invincible'

Ninad Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
311   //    24 Nov 2018, 18:11 IST

Isco
Isco

Manchester City are on a roll as they have been unbeaten so far this Premier League season. Their league dominance is a reflection of how deep their current squad is. Pep Guardiola has surely been key in building this newer generation of players, who have put forward a plethora of amazing performances like no other team over the last year and half.

With the best defense in all of Europe, they are not only possible contenders to win the Premier League, but also the UEFA Champions League this year. With the January transfer window being the next stop for all the clubs, Guardiola would be looking forward to adding more depth to his current squad in the midfield and the attacking areas. 3 such players have been on City's radar for quite some time, can they make their way to the Etihad?


#3 Julian Weigl - Borussia Dortmund

Weigl is one of Borussia Dortmund's key players
Weigl is one of Borussia Dortmund's key players

Borussia Dortmund have been on top of the table this very season, leaving behind the favorites Bayern Munich, who have constantly won the Bundesliga since 2012. From defense to midfield, there has been nothing wrong in the way that BVB has functioned so far. Their midfield has had depth, thanks to this 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who has grabbed the attention of Pep Guardiola, as he is looking at Weigl as the next possible replacement for Fernandinho.

Weigl is compared to the Chelsea holding midfielder N'golo Kante, for his ability to deliver tackles and to keep the defense intact. One of his major qualities is that he can also play as a box to box midfielder, switching to a much central role. His arrival at the Etihad will only make Manchester City stronger by every means possible, as he can replace Fernandinho.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Isco Julian Weigl Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester City Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
