3 signings that will light up the Serie A this season 

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
322   //    28 Aug 2018, 11:16 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo

It was another hot transfer window for Serie A clubs this summer as many Italian outfits went head-to-head with their European rivals in the market - fighting for the signature of the brightest superstars and aiming to acquire the finest deals.

Huge cash was spent and a lot of Serie A sides reinforced notable areas of their respective squads during the summer. The likes of AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, Sassuolo and Inter Milan all had a fantastic summer - signing a number of incredible superstars while they were preparing for the current campaign. 

The Italian league has risen rapidly as Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to complete a famous €100 million deal to join Juventus in the division - a move that has been the biggest transfer of the summer so far. Ronaldo's arrival has been welcomed by the entire Serie A, with the division promising to produce a lot of excitement in the presence of the winger this season.

However, the Portuguese will not be the only signing to entertain us in the Italian top flight this term, with other clubs also completing amazing transfers of their own. Therefore, let's take a look at 3 new recruits that will light up the division during the campaign:

#3 Steven N'zonzi

AS Roma v Atalanta BC - Serie A
N'zonzi will make a mark in the Italian league this season

After narrowly missing out on the signing of Bordeaux superstar Malcom who ended up joining Barcelona this summer, Italian giants Roma decided to lure former Sevilla superstar, Steven N'zonzi to the Stadio Olimpico.

The midfielder chose to switch to the Serie A, having spent up to 3 years with the Andalusians and establishing himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in the Spanish top flight. A decent fee of €30 million was enough to convince the La Liga outfit to part ways with their star player, with the Frenchman eager to take on a new challenge in his career.

N'zonzi is a decent player with both physical and technical skills. He is strong in the air, plays with confidence and offers a lot of defensive contributions. Having shone in multiple leagues during his career, there is a great conviction that the midfielder will get things rolling in the Italian league this season.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
