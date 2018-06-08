3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable

Chelsea did a terrible job of defending the Premier League title. The ended the season having failed to secure a Champions League spot. The fans are distraught and are desperate for success despite their FA Cup triumph.

Chelsea are yet to make a signing in this summer transfer market and that will need to change. Their transfer business from last season has been deemed a failure in several quarters as none of their signings, except maybe Antonio Rudiger, making an impact in his debut season.

Chelsea did not back down from spending in the winter transfer window either but none of those signings did anything to write home about either.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will need to get to business in the transfer market and sign some top quality players to address their defensive and goalscoring woes.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable.

#3 Jean Michael Seri

Seri in action for Nice

The Chelsea midfield was doing just fine with the double pivot of Matic and Kante enabling Fabregas to be the playmaker- something he excels at. However, following the shock sale of Matic to Manchester United, Chelsea have looked at sixes and sevens at midfield.

Bakayoko was booed by his own team's fans. Drinkwater did not do anything worthy of commendation and Ross Barkley is yet to regain fitness. That is why they need to sign Jean Michael Seri.

In fact, Seri has already been linked heavily with a move to Chelsea that could see Drinkwater going the other way.

Seri was close to joining Barcelona last season before the move fell out. Since then he has endured a difficult season at Nice but he is still a top quality player.

Chelsea are almost certain to switch to a 4-3-3 next season and Seri will most likely be occupying one of the two advanced midfield positions. His passing ability is immaculate and can play those incisive passes that can carve defences open.

If Seri and Fabregas can dictate play with Kante sweeping behind them, Chelsea will be a very difficult team to negotiate with in midfield.