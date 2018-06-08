Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable 

Chelsea will need these players if they want to win silverware next season!

Abhijit Ajayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 11:40 IST
17.16K

2017 Premier League Chelsea v Watford May 15th
These signings will definitely cheer up Antonio Conte

Chelsea did a terrible job of defending the Premier League title. The ended the season having failed to secure a Champions League spot. The fans are distraught and are desperate for success despite their FA Cup triumph.

Chelsea are yet to make a signing in this summer transfer market and that will need to change. Their transfer business from last season has been deemed a failure in several quarters as none of their signings, except maybe Antonio Rudiger, making an impact in his debut season.

Chelsea did not back down from spending in the winter transfer window either but none of those signings did anything to write home about either.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will need to get to business in the transfer market and sign some top quality players to address their defensive and goalscoring woes.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable.

#3 Jean Michael Seri

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-CAEN
Seri in action for Nice

The Chelsea midfield was doing just fine with the double pivot of Matic and Kante enabling Fabregas to be the playmaker- something he excels at. However, following the shock sale of Matic to Manchester United, Chelsea have looked at sixes and sevens at midfield.

Bakayoko was booed by his own team's fans. Drinkwater did not do anything worthy of commendation and Ross Barkley is yet to regain fitness. That is why they need to sign Jean Michael Seri.

In fact, Seri has already been linked heavily with a move to Chelsea that could see Drinkwater going the other way.

Seri was close to joining Barcelona last season before the move fell out. Since then he has endured a difficult season at Nice but he is still a top quality player.

Chelsea are almost certain to switch to a 4-3-3 next season and Seri will most likely be occupying one of the two advanced midfield positions. His passing ability is immaculate and can play those incisive passes that can carve defences open.

If Seri and Fabregas can dictate play with Kante sweeping behind them, Chelsea will be a very difficult team to negotiate with in midfield.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Mauro Emanuel Icardi Jean Seri Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 3 battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Chelsea Are Better Off Without Antonio Conte
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Conte keen on extending...
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea should go for Slaviša Jokanovic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us