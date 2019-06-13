3 signings that will make Juventus unstoppable

De Ligt is one the three players who can make Juventus unstoppable

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Juventus ended a below-par season with just the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in their cabinet. To make matters worse, Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, vacated his post at the end of the season, after failing to deliver the Champions League in his five seasons at Turin.

Interestingly, the Old Lady won the Serie A title in each and every one of those five years but failed in Europe. Twice they reached the finals of the Champions League, only to end up on losing sides against Spanish oppositions. Perhaps his failure in securing European success was the underlying reason for Allegri's departure.

As of now, Juventus are ringing in the changes again. They are yet to appoint a manager, but Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is reported to be very close to taking charge. However, it is clear that Juventus needs a few subtle changes in their team to ensure that they can compete in Europe and even challenge for the big trophy. Today, we take a look at three signings that will make Juventus unstoppable next season.

#3 Joao Felix (Portugal, Benfica)

The Portuguese youngster is considered by many to be the brightest prospect in world football to come out of the nation since Cristiano Ronaldo. That probably explains why every big club in Europe are eager to add the teenager to their squad and are even willing to pay insane amounts of money for him. It is not a surprise that Juventus are also monitoring him this summer.

Joao Felix broke into the scene last season and took the football world by a storm. He scored 15 goals and picked up 9 assists from 26 appearances in the league last season. The teenager is extremely gifted with the ball at his feet and is capable of playing across the front line. His vision with the ball is extraordinary and many times last season, he has split the entire opposition defense with an unimaginable pass.

The Portuguese also has a brilliant close control and is extremely comfortable at tight spaces, which is why he is also compared to Bernardo Silva. The teenager's off the ball movements are also spectacular.

Joao Felix is already the complete package, perhaps he only has to bulk up to match the physical aspects of the game as he grows up. As such, having the teenager in the team will give Juventus two added advantages. First, they will have a spectacular talent in their hands who will help them in their quest for excellence. Second, they will have the heir to Ronaldo already in their ranks.

