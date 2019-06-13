×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 signings that will make Juventus unstoppable

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    13 Jun 2019, 10:14 IST

De Ligt is one the three players who can make Juventus unstoppable
De Ligt is one the three players who can make Juventus unstoppable

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Juventus ended a below-par season with just the Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in their cabinet. To make matters worse, Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, vacated his post at the end of the season, after failing to deliver the Champions League in his five seasons at Turin.

Interestingly, the Old Lady won the Serie A title in each and every one of those five years but failed in Europe. Twice they reached the finals of the Champions League, only to end up on losing sides against Spanish oppositions. Perhaps his failure in securing European success was the underlying reason for Allegri's departure.

As of now, Juventus are ringing in the changes again. They are yet to appoint a manager, but Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is reported to be very close to taking charge. However, it is clear that Juventus needs a few subtle changes in their team to ensure that they can compete in Europe and even challenge for the big trophy. Today, we take a look at three signings that will make Juventus unstoppable next season.

#3 Joao Felix (Portugal, Benfica)

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

The Portuguese youngster is considered by many to be the brightest prospect in world football to come out of the nation since Cristiano Ronaldo. That probably explains why every big club in Europe are eager to add the teenager to their squad and are even willing to pay insane amounts of money for him. It is not a surprise that Juventus are also monitoring him this summer.

Joao Felix broke into the scene last season and took the football world by a storm. He scored 15 goals and picked up 9 assists from 26 appearances in the league last season. The teenager is extremely gifted with the ball at his feet and is capable of playing across the front line. His vision with the ball is extraordinary and many times last season, he has split the entire opposition defense with an unimaginable pass.

The Portuguese also has a brilliant close control and is extremely comfortable at tight spaces, which is why he is also compared to Bernardo Silva. The teenager's off the ball movements are also spectacular.

Joao Felix is already the complete package, perhaps he only has to bulk up to match the physical aspects of the game as he grows up. As such, having the teenager in the team will give Juventus two added advantages. First, they will have a spectacular talent in their hands who will help them in their quest for excellence. Second, they will have the heir to Ronaldo already in their ranks.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt
Advertisement
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign two top midfielders, Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move and more Serie A news: 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer massive €150 million for Juventus top target, Manchester United star close to joining Inter and more Serie A news: 13 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us