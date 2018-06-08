Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 signings that will make Manchester City unstoppable

Manchester City will be all but impregnable if they clinch these signings!

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:39 IST
2.80K

Manchester City unveil Pep Guardiola as new Manager
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have had a roller-coaster ride this season. The club went on to clinch the Premier League trophy in a grand fashion, breaking a host of records in the process.

However, in the face of the hype Pep Guardiola's side created with their rampant winning form, the Citizens were unable to put up a similar fight in the other major competitions as they did in the English Premier League.

In the FA Cup, The Blues suffered a giant-killing at the hands of Wigan Athletic, calling a halt to their winning spree out of the blue.

Likewise, in the Champions League, Manchester City were ignominiously humbled by Liverpool in the quarter-finals stage.

As such, their success in the Premier League was not enough to mask the contretemps the club experienced this season.

With the transfer market in full swing, Pep Guardiola will patently seek to bolster his squad for the forthcoming campaign in order to evade the fury of the fans.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 signings that can make Manchester City unstoppable next season.

#3 Mateo Kovacic

Ent
The Croatian prodigy

In the recent years, Kovacic has merchandised himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Despite the dearth of game time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, the Croat has shown his potential whenever given the chance.

The 24-year-old will also be seen in the upcoming all-important FIFA World Cup featuring for the Croatian national team in tandem with Luka Modric.

Kovacic has earned plaudits from many football pundits for his versatility. He is a player who can play at his best both as an attacking midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker.

Pep Guardiola is presently looking for a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old Fernandinho for which the former Inter star could be an ideal coup.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Mateo Kovačić Riyad Mahrez Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City set to hurt Real Madrid with the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: Cityzens no longer...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star to reject Arsenal and...
RELATED STORY
Players Who Could Join Manchester City This Summer
RELATED STORY
Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us