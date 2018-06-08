3 signings that will make Manchester City unstoppable

Manchester City will be all but impregnable if they clinch these signings!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have had a roller-coaster ride this season. The club went on to clinch the Premier League trophy in a grand fashion, breaking a host of records in the process.

However, in the face of the hype Pep Guardiola's side created with their rampant winning form, the Citizens were unable to put up a similar fight in the other major competitions as they did in the English Premier League.

In the FA Cup, The Blues suffered a giant-killing at the hands of Wigan Athletic, calling a halt to their winning spree out of the blue.

Likewise, in the Champions League, Manchester City were ignominiously humbled by Liverpool in the quarter-finals stage.

As such, their success in the Premier League was not enough to mask the contretemps the club experienced this season.

With the transfer market in full swing, Pep Guardiola will patently seek to bolster his squad for the forthcoming campaign in order to evade the fury of the fans.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 signings that can make Manchester City unstoppable next season.

#3 Mateo Kovacic

The Croatian prodigy

In the recent years, Kovacic has merchandised himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Despite the dearth of game time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, the Croat has shown his potential whenever given the chance.

The 24-year-old will also be seen in the upcoming all-important FIFA World Cup featuring for the Croatian national team in tandem with Luka Modric.

Kovacic has earned plaudits from many football pundits for his versatility. He is a player who can play at his best both as an attacking midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker.

Pep Guardiola is presently looking for a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old Fernandinho for which the former Inter star could be an ideal coup.