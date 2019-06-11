3 signings that will make Real Madrid unstoppable

Zidane has already signed three players since his return to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid endured a substandard 2018/19 campaign, to say the least. The last time they were in similar circumstances was when Rafa Benitez was at the helm in the 2015-16 season. The inevitable had to happen as the Spanish tactician was sacked in the mid-season, only to be replaced by club legend Zinedine Zidane.

Since taking over the Bernabeu job from the former Liverpool manager, the Frenchman delivered with nine major honors, that included three consecutive Champions League titles in the span of two and a half years.

Last year, after securing the club's 13th European title, Zinedine Zidane shockingly announced his resignation - days after Cristiano Ronaldo - the club's highest ever goalscorer, parted ways with the 33-time LaLiga champions after spending nine years at the Spanish capital.

Since then, the Los Blancos' life on the pitch has been nothing but misery. After testing both, Julen Lopetegui and former player Santiago Solari in the managerial role, Florentino Perez had to recall Zinedine Zidane after the Galacticos were knocked out of the UCL round-of-16 while struggling in La Liga at the same time.

The Frenchman agreed to return with the condition of taking complete control over the signings and a potential massive summer overhaul.

Since his return to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, the 46-year-old has already secured the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Premier League sensation Eden Hazard. Let's take a further look at players whom the Madrid boss can sign to make his side unstoppable once again.

#3 Paul Pogba

Pogba is known to be a great admirer of the Real Madrid boss

Paul Pogba is known to be a great admirer of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

The 26-year-old play maker was on the verge of an Old Trafford exit last year after a fallout with former boss Jose Mourinho. However, things settled down a bit after the Portuguese tactician was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Toni Kroos, who controls the tempo of game play, doesn't aid Real Madrid's attack more often in terms of goals and assists anymore. On the other hand, Pogba is always looking for opportunities in the final third of the pitch, owing to his uncanny eye for goal.

With the arrival of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, it is expected that Zidane will switch to 4-4-2 formation instead of his customary 4-3-3. And, signing a player like Pogba would certainly beef up the midfield ranks.

Earlier this year, the Frenchman admitted that he'd be delighted to play under Zidane.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Pogba said in France's pre-Moldova press conference. "There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football."

Last season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was involved in 25 goals in the 47 appearances he made for the Red Devils, across all competitions. With his exceptional work rate and attacking skills, he'd surely be an asset for Zinedine Zidane's potential line-up for next season.

