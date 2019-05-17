3 new signings that would make Barcelona unstoppable next season

Griezmann has stated that he is leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season

It’s not very often than you see a football club winning their domestic league title, making it to the final of their domestic Cup, getting to the semifinal of the Champions League but still classifying their season as a failure, but that is exactly the situation FC Barcelona find themselves in.

The Catalans had started the season with a high optimism of going all the way on the continent, and the way they started the campaign coupled with the form Messi was in made them everyone’s shoo-in favourite for the title. And the fact that they went into their second leg clash with Liverpool holding a 3-0 advantage only made their capitulation all the more bitter.

Preparations have begun in earnest for their assault on next season and steps have been outlined as to how they can regain glory on the continent next season.

The current Barcelona squad is one of the strongest in the world, as multiple world-class players abound in almost all departments, but a lot of them were guilty of not stepping up to the plate on the continent this season.

For Barcelona to triumph, augmentation has to be made in the playing department to make a great team even better. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three players whose addition to Barcelona would make the club virtually unstoppable next season.

#3 Antoine Griezmann

The World Cup winner has been a long-term target for Barcelona and reportedly turned down a transfer to the Catalans last summer, preferring to sign a contract extension in the capital club as Atleti were then facing a transfer ban and could not replace him if he had departed.

The 28-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos in 2014 from Real Sociedad and since then he has gone on to cement his status as one of the best forwards in the world. And this season, he has maintained his impressive ratio of having scored at least 20 goals in each of his five seasons at the club.

Last week, Griezmann announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of this season, prompting speculation that he could be on his way to Barcelona.

The French international would offer a different dimension to Barcelona’s style, as his direct style is a perfect complement to the club’s buildup play.

He would also offer a credible goal threat, lifting some workload off Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi while he is also an upgrade on the injury-prone Ousmane Dembele as the third component of Barcelona’s attacking trident.

