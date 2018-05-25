3 signings who could enable Bayern Munich win the Champions League next season

Bayern celebrate winning the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich has had a great squad in the last few years. This squad has won them the Bundesliga title for six consecutive years in a row from 2012-13 to 2017-18. However the one title that they have not been able to win since 2012-13 is the Champions League.

This season too they reached the semi-finals, but were beaten by Real Madrid on 4-3 aggregate. Bayern have displayed that they have the ability to win titles but somehow the champions league trophy has eluded their grasp for the last few years.

These are the three signings which can help Bayern Munich to win the champions league.

#3 Ander Herrera

Herrera in action for United

Bayern Munich need a midfielder who can rotate the ball as well as get it back, when it is lost. With the retirement of Xabi Alonso last year, they haven't found a perfect replacement for him yet. There are also rumours that Arturo Vidal might leave Bayern Munich in the transfer window.

Therefore it is pertinent for Munich to look for a midfielder who can efficiently cover the role played by these two players. Ander Herrera is a good option for them. He has been pretty much warming the bench for Manchester United this season. Herrera has the hunger for the ball and has got a good vision.

Effectively his talent is getting wasted by sitting on the bench. His style of play has been compared with former United legend Paul Scholes. He would prove to be a pretty good buy for Munich.