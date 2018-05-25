Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    3 signings who could enable Bayern Munich win the Champions League next season

    3 players that Bayern need to win the Champions League next season.

    Ameya Vaidya
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 18:14 IST
    3.45K

    FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrate Winning The Bundesliga
    Bayern celebrate winning the Bundesliga

    Bayern Munich has had a great squad in the last few years. This squad has won them the Bundesliga title for six consecutive years in a row from 2012-13 to 2017-18. However the one title that they have not been able to win since 2012-13 is the Champions League.

    This season too they reached the semi-finals, but were beaten by Real Madrid on 4-3 aggregate. Bayern have displayed that they have the ability to win titles but somehow the champions league trophy has eluded their grasp for the last few years.

    These are the three signings which can help Bayern Munich to win the champions league.

    #3 Ander Herrera

    FBL-EUR-C3-FEYENOORD-MANUTD
    Herrera in action for United

    Bayern Munich need a midfielder who can rotate the ball as well as get it back, when it is lost. With the retirement of Xabi Alonso last year, they haven't found a perfect replacement for him yet. There are also rumours that Arturo Vidal might leave Bayern Munich in the transfer window.

    Therefore it is pertinent for Munich to look for a midfielder who can efficiently cover the role played by these two players. Ander Herrera is a good option for them. He has been pretty much warming the bench for Manchester United this season. Herrera has the hunger for the ball and has got a good vision.

    Effectively his talent is getting wasted by sitting on the bench. His style of play has been compared with former United legend Paul Scholes. He would prove to be a pretty good buy for Munich.

    3 players Bayern Munich could sign
    Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
    Top 5 Bayern Munich signings of all time
    6 famous players who switched between Bayern Munich and...
    7 players who can replace Arjen Robben at Bayern Munich
    How Jupp Heyneckes lifted Bayern Munich out of their...
    5 possible replacements for Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich
    5 potential replacements for Lewandowski at Bayern Munich
    Bundesliga transfer news: Bayern eye a move for La Liga...
    10 players Bayern Munich regret selling
