3 signings who could make Chelsea unstoppable

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.59K // 11 Oct 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He has brought a real revolution to the club

This summer, Maurizio Sarri became Chelsea's new manager. The Italian has successfully applied his playing style in England and he has brought a real revolution to the club. He has been in London for only 3 months and the results are - the club play a great brand of football, players are improving, and they are undefeated at the moment. After 8 matches played in the Premier League, Chelsea has 20 points.

It's hard to believe that Chelsea will win the league this season, but they definitely have a strong side to battle until the end. Chelsea finally have a manager that can make them one of the strongest teams in Europe, but the Chelsea board needs to realise that, and they must fulfill his wishes.

There are several positions in the squad which require reinforcements, they need to buy some world class players to strengthen the squad. These are Chelsea's weakest positions - centre-back, right-wing and centre-forward. Lets take a look at three players in these positions Chelsea should buy to become unstoppable.

#1 Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Daniele Rugani: A perfect partner for Antonio Rudiger in the heart of Chelsea's defence?

Maurizio Sarri plays with 4-man defence. His first choices for the centre-back positions are Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. Other options include Andreas Christensen, Ethan Ampadu and Garry Cahill. Christensen and Ampadu are too young, and Cahill is not perfectly suited for Sarri's very high defensive line.

Antonio Rudiger is by far The Blues' best defender, and David Luiz is very useful in this system because of his ability to play through balls to the attackers. However, Luiz's defensive skills are not at the highest level, and Chelsea should look for a new partner for Rudiger.

The defender who probably suits Sarriball the most is Daniele Rugani. This summer, Chelsea wanted to sign Rugani from Juventus but the player decided to stay. However, he has only one appearance in 8 Serie A matches so far this season.

Rugani's career at Juventus isn't going in the best way possible, so he could move away from Turin. London is a perfect destination because Sarri knows Rugani very well, he has coached him at Empoli. Rugani is very good on the ball, and his defensive skills are also very good. He and Rudiger could form a deadly partnership.

1 / 3 NEXT