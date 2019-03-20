3 Solutions Manchester United should do to solve their right wing problem

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 347 // 20 Mar 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Mata can't play as a right winger anymore for United

Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, sacked Jose Mourinho in the last December when the club management hired an interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have found their glory days back at Old Trafford as the Red Devils have lost just one match in the Premier League.

Solskjaer's men have the finest chances to qualify for the Champions League next season as their current form tells the full story. Many obstacles have been solved at Manchester camp since the Portuguese boss departed his way. But still, there are a few problems Manchester United have to deal with as quickly as possible.

Nowadays, United's right wing is one of the major concerns they will be looking to solve. There is only one right winger available in United's main squad, and the man is Juan Mata who has already celebrated his 33 years of life.

When Ole came to Manchester to get the interim managerial job, his first intention was to bring that old playing style at Manchester. But it seems impossible to convert this side just like the old one, a decent right winger is missing from the starting line up.

Alexis Sanchez was brought from Arsenal to fill up that position but he has yet to continue his usual performances for the Manchester club. We are going to take a look at three solutions as United will be looking to settle their wing problem.

#3 Bring new players

Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid next summer

This could be the most healthy solution for Manchester United to bring new players to fill the gap in the right wing of the Red Devils.

There are a few players who could leave their current club in the next summer transfer window. A few reports also suggest that the club is linked with the likes of Gareth Bale and Jadon Sancho. Both the players have some major abilities which could help United to make improvements in the big stages.

Manchester United needs to qualify for the Champions League next season if they want to attract those big names. A few good signings could make the next season even better for the Red Devils.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement