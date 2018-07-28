3 stars Chelsea failed to sign this summer

Maurizio Sarri has not been particularly active in the transfer window

Chelsea's most notable signing to date is Jorginho, who joined his Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. Other than that, most transfer news on the club had been on the futures of Willian, Thibaut Courtois, and Eden Hazard. The talented trio could be on their way out of England as they had been targeted by La Liga clubs. If the three of them leave the Blues and Maurizio Sarri does not sign anyone else, Chelsea could be in some deep trouble this season.

The 2016/17 title winners experienced a drastic change of fate in the Premier League last season. From lifting the trophy to finishing fifth in the overall standings, the decline was simply too absurd for the Chelsea board to accept.

As such, Antonio Conte was sacked and Sarri was brought in. This late change of managers has significantly disrupted Chelsea's summer transfer plans.

The London club failed to gain Aleksandr Golovin's signature which was a surprise for many fans. The Russian was highly expected to leave CSKA Moscow and make his move to England. However, Monaco eventually succeeded in bringing him into Ligue 1.

Here is a look at the three football stars the Blues failed to sign this summer.

#3 Jean Michael Seri

Both Arsenal and Chelsea missed out on Seri's signature. The player would still play in the Premier League this upcoming season, but unexpectedly, it is for Fulham. The newly promoted club managed to get the Ligue 1 player to join them on a four-year deal. Just last season, the midfielder was on the verge of signing for Barcelona.

In the top six clubs, Seri might find difficulty establishing himself as a regular starter. Most managers would prefer naming players who have had great experience in England.

However, under Slaviša Jokanović, the 27-year-old international could find it easier to play on a regular basis in every Premier League match. There are certainly high expectations on him since the former Nice player joined for a club record fee.

However, the pressure for him to perform is not as great as being a player from one of the top six clubs.

According to statistics from Whoscored, the central midfielder is very strong in his passing and key passes. He is also capable of taking both long shots and set-pieces. In early July, the London club came close to signing the athletic player. The deal between the two parties was said to have been agreed before Fulham took over the reins and snapped him up.

Throughout his career for Nice, the Ivory Coast international made 123 appearances in all competitions, netted 12 times and provided 26 assists for his team. No one would be able to understand how Chelsea had messed this up and failed to achieve his signature before he inked it on Fulham's contract papers.

