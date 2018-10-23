3 strategies Manchester United need to adopt against Juventus

United has bounced back from humiliating defeats

Juventus is coming to Old Trafford for a block-buster Tuesday night Champions League clash against Manchester United. United has bounced back from humiliating defeats by winning against Newcastle at home, and claiming an impressive draw against Chelsea at the Bridge.

As far as Juventus is concerned, they have had a flawless season till last weekend. Genoa shocked The Old Lady by snatching away two points in a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, Juventus are undefeated this season and will pose a bigger threat to United.

The Red Devils must be at their absolute best to beat Juventus. There are no better managers in the world to handle big opponents than United's Mourinho. The 'Special One' would love to see his men fight with the same spirit as they did against Chelsea.

Here are three key strategies United must adopt against Juventus to hand them their first defeat of the season.

#1 Neutralise Cancelo's threat from the right flank

United need Martial and Luke Shaw to be at their best to neutralise Cancelo

Juventus threat

Joao Cancelo is in the form of his life with Juventus. He is arguably considered as one of the best right-backs in the world at the moment. His ability to provide dangerous crosses from the right will flag a big threat to United's fragile defense.

In a game against Udinese, Cancelo provided eight threatening crosses to bag the Man of the Match award. With Ronaldo in their side, Juventus would love to follow the same strategy, with Cancelo crossing, and Ronaldo heading the ball towards goal.

United strategy

Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will be the key duo for United tonight. Martial, who had a splendid outing against Chelsea, must always keep an eye on Cancelo. The French youngster cannot be overly committed to attack, and must provide Luke Shaw the necessary defensive support.

Luke Shaw too must be aware of Cancelo's forward runs while doing overlap-plays with Martial, as Juventus have done well with their counter-attacks this season, especially from the right flank.

