3 strikers Chelsea could sign in January 

Graham Potter could look to add a new striker to his squad in January

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to address Chelsea's attacking woes during the summer window. However, the Gabon international played only 59 minutes under the German manager before his sacking last month.

Tuchel's replacement, Graham Potter, has got Aubameyang firing, with the former Arsenal striker finding the back of the net three times in six appearances for the club so far.

However, as the Gabon international turned 33 this year, the Blues cannot afford to depend on him for long. Graham could look to add a new striker to his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three strikers Chelsea could sign during the January transfer window.

#3 Jonathan David

Jonathan David impressed with his performances this season

Jonathan David has established himself as among the most promising attackers in Europe since joining Lille from FC from Gent in the summer window of 2019. He has played 86 league games for the French club so far, registering 37 goals and five assists.

The Canada international is currently leading the race for Ligue 1's Golden Shoe after finding the back of the net nine times in 11 appearances so far. As per GOAL, the Ligue 1 club are open to selling the Canada international for a transfer fee of around €60 million.

However, HITC reports that Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal to sign him, who have also shown an interest in the Canadian in recent weeks.

#2 Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhem linked with Chelsea in recent weeks

Napoli's Osimhen is currently among the most talented attackers in Europe. He has played 57 league games for the Naples outfit so far, scoring 27 goals. The Nigeria international won the Seria A 'Best Young Player of the Season' accolade last term.

Osimhen is an explosive attacker who is known for his pace dribbling and finishing skills. He has played six Serie A games this season, registering three goals and one assist. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 4.8 shots, 1.2 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the league this term.

As per 90min, Chelsea are currently scouting the Nigeria international. They could make an approach to sign him during the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is among the most sought-after attackers in Europe

AC Milan's Rafael Leao is another striker linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent months.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since joining the Italian club from Lille in the summer window of 2019. He has played 104 league games for the Milan outfit so far, registering 27 goals and 23 assists. Leao won the Seria A 'Most Valuable Player' accolade last season.

The attacker is blessed with both pace and power, making him an excellent option for the Blues. Leao is also clinical in front of goal, scoring four times in nine league appearances so far this term.

As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are currently working to extend the Portuguese's contract. It will take some persuasion from Graham Potter to bring Leao to Chelsea.

