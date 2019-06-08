3 Strikers Manchester United should consider signing if Romelu Lukaku leaves this summer

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The 2018/19 season of football extravaganza is officially over. Now, the summer transfer window has officially begun and one club that is staring at a squad overhaul is Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prepared himself for a busy summer.

The Red Devils need a player in almost every position and if the recent rumors are to be believed, Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Manchester United with Inter Milan being the favorite to get the Belgian's signature.

So, Manchester United might need a striker to replace the big Belgian who never lived up to his transfer fee and potential. With Solskjaer at the helm, he would be looking for strikers who can hold the ball and have the pace to get in behind. Marcus Rashford single-handedly cannot lead United attack and needs some support.

So, keeping all that in mind, here are 3 strikers United should target to replace Romelu Lukaku:

#3 Mauro Icardi

FC Internazionale v Empoli FC - Serie A

If Romelu Lukaku leaves, Manchester United's Norwegian boss might want to add a world-class striker to his wish list.

While Rashford is still very young, a striker with goalscoring experience at the top level would come in really handy. So, Mauro Icardi will be the perfect signing for the Red Devils and his current dispute with the Inter board might mean that he may come for less than expected.

Icardi will be an instant fix for United up top as the Argentine is a genuine goalscorer and his leadership skills are also dearly needed at Old Trafford. Some reports even suggested that United are contemplating a swap deal between Icardi and Lukaku, and this deal is a win-win for both clubs as Icardi clearly doesn't want to stay at Inter, while Lukaku has been a disappointment.

