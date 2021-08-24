3 strikers Olympique Marseille could target this summer

Olympique Marseille are one of the most popular and successful clubs in French football. They currently boast 10 French first division titles in their trophy cabinet, along with 10 Coupe de France, one UEFA Champions League trophy and three Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

However, they struggled last season and missed out on UEFA Champions League football after finishing fifth in the league table. Marseille also sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas midway through last season and appointed former Sevilla and Santos boss Jorge Sampaoli as his replacement.

Sampaoli has done some decent business this transfer window by signing a number of promising players including Gerson from Flamengo, Luan Peres from Santos and Leonardo Balerdi from Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, they are still short on options in the striker position and will be looking to sign one before the transfer deadline.

Right on that note, here's a list of three strikers Olympique Marseille could target this summer.

#1 Ike Ugbo (Chelsea)

Olympique Marseille are currently looking to hijack Ike Ugbo's move to Club Brugge KV.

Chelsea's Ike Ugbo has been linked with a move to Olympique Marseille in recent weeks.

Olympique Marseille are trying to hijack Ike Ugbo deal. Genk have an agreement in place to sign Ugbo from Chelsea since weeks but OM are have now entered in the race for a permanent move. 🔵 #OM #CFC



Ugbo and Chelsea will decide soon. OM are also at final stages for Lirola deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Ugbo joined Chelsea's youth academy aged nine in 2007 before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2015. However, he failed to break into the Blues' first team and was loaned out by the club five times.

The 22-year old is an explosive forward whose key strengths are his pace and finishing. He spent last season on loan at Belgian First Division A team Cercle Brugge K.S.V. The former England youth international played 32 league games last season, scoring 16 goals.

Nevertheless, Belgian First Division side Club Brugge KV have also shown interest in signing him in recent weeks. Olympique Marseille needs to act fast in order to secure his services.

#2 Alexander Sørloth (RB Liepzig)

Alexander Sorloth failed to justify his price tag at RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig's Alexander Sørloth is one of the names linked with Olympique Marseille recently.

Sørloth joined RB Leipzig for a reported £20 million from Crystal Palace in 2020. However, he failed to justify his price tag and scored just five goals in 29 league appearances last season.

🚨Info : Après avoir initié des contacts avec l'entourage d'Alexander Sørloth 🇳🇴, l'#OM discute avec #Leipzig pour le prêt de l'attaquant.



Les discussions avancent mais aucun accord n'a été trouvé pour le moment. @sebnondahttps://t.co/MjsSElpEP1 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 18, 2021

Despite being 6'4", Sorloth is blessed with quick pace and loves to run behind the defenders. He also uses his large frame brilliantly to hold up the ball, bringing other players into the game.

Sorloth was left out of Leipzig's squad in both of their opening two league fixtures this season and is likely to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

#3 Hwang Ui-jo (Bordeaux)

Hwang Ui-jo has been linked with Marseille in recent weeks.

Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo is another name that has been linked with the Stade Vélodrome recently.

Hwang joined FC Girondins de Bordeaux from J1 League club Gamba Osaka in 2019. He has played 60 games for the French club thus far, scoring 18 goals. The Japan international was Girondins' top goalscorer last season, scoring 12 goals in 36 games.

Olympique Marseille are still looking for a new striker. OM have opened talks with Bordeaux to sign South Korean striker Ui-jo Hwang. 🔵 #OM #TeamOM



Hwang is one of the options together with Sørloth, Simeone… and while OM are trying to hijack Ike Ugbo to Genk deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

The 28-year-old is a versatile attacker who is comfortable playing anywhere across the forward line. His key strengths are his pace and dribbling skills, and he is also composed in front of the goal.

Bordeaux FC are currently going through financial difficulties and could be forced to sell Hwang if Marseille make a significant offer.

