3 strikers Real Madrid should target to alleviate their goalscoring burden

Real Madrid is in fifth place currently in LaLiga

At the end of 2018, a truly amazing stat made rounds in the footballing world. Cristiano Ronaldo ended 2018 as Real Madrid's top scorer in the calendar year despite leaving Real more than five months ago.

For a club with the affluence, history and quality of Real Madrid, it is a pretty damning statistic. One can argue that the stat speaks to the greatness of CR7. However, the stat also speaks to the lack of an elite goalscorer among the Madrid ranks.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid have been outscored by Barcelona, Levante, Sevilla and Celta Vigo. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have outscored the entire Madrid team after 18 matchdays.

In all competitions, Madrid have not registered a goal in seven of their 29 games and this has cost them dearly. Karim Benzema has added more goals this season but it has not been enough to carry the goal-scoring burden of this side.

Real Madrid have never been a very good team in defence. The Madrid way has always been outscoring the opposition. With fewer goals this season and the defence as porous as normal, they are not gaining the results they would have in other seasons.

If Madrid must stay in contention for trophies then they must improve their goal tally in the business end of the season. Here's a look at 3 strikers Madrid could buy to alleviate goalscoring burden:

#1 Harry Kane

England captain, Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been brilliant for Spurs since he broke through into the first team. The England international has delivered on all stages for the North London outfit and should now be eyeing a move to the true elites of European football. It doesn't get any bigger than Real Madrid.

The current England captain has the capacity to thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has 122 goals and 18 assists in 174 PL appearances for Tottenham. He has won the EPL Golden Boot twice in the last three years and is currently level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Premier League's top scorer.

The LaLiga giants will welcome Kane to Bernabeu with open arms. However, it will prove very difficult for Florentino Perez to wrestle Kane out of Tottenham. The transfer fee for such an enterprise will probably break a few transfer records.

If Real Madrid can somehow snatch Kane from Tottenham's grasps, they will be getting a proven, reliable and relatively young goalscorer to finish off the chances they create.

