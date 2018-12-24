×
3 Substitute players who won the Champions League for their respective clubs

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3   //    24 Dec 2018, 18:20 IST

The Champions League is one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe
The Champions League is one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe

Football is a squad game and a football team usually depends a lot on the depth of its squad or the bench-strength.

There are some footballers who have the uncanny ability to change the course of the match after coming on as a substitute. They are the ones who make every playing minute count by delivering crucial, match-winning performances.

They might not make it to the starting eleven regularly but often leave the field with a smiling face by virtue of their stellar performances as substitutes.

Winning the Champions League is the ultimate dream for any footballer as it is the biggest prize in club football. Quite understandably, Champions’ League finals are very tense affairs and usually experience a tight contest between two teams.

However, there have been a few occasions when a Champions League final has been decided by the performance of the substitutes.

In this article, we would discuss 3 such super-subs:

#1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (UEFA CL final 1998-99)

The current Man Utd boss was famous for delivering performances from the bench
The current Man Utd boss was famous for delivering performances from the bench

Solskjaer appeared from the bench quite a lot during in his stint with Manchester United that lasted for more than a decade.

The Norwegian scored 126 goals from 366 matches for the Red Devils in 11 seasons. However, none of them was as important as the one he scored against Bayern Munich in the 1998/99 Champions League final.

Bayern were leading 1-0 into injury time. Mario Basler had scored the game's only goal in the first half and they looked the better team for the majority of the match.

Solskjaer came in as a substitute in the second half and found his team trailing till the 90th minute. However, Bayern coach Ottmar Hitzfeld decided to take Lothar Matthaus off, a few minutes before the stoppage time in order to ensure a standing ovation by the spectators for him.

United made the most of that opportunity as Teddy Sheringham restored parity in the injury time with a typically opportunistic strike. Just as a feeling of relief began to sink in among the United supporters, Solskjaer got the ball inside the Bayern box from a set-piece and flicked home to win the match for his side.

Those two successive strikes rattled Bayern and most of their supporters still rue the opportunity they missed at Camp Nou that day.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Ole Gunner Solskjær
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
