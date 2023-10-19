4 summer signings in the Premier League who have failed to prove their worth so far (2023-24)

The signing of a player is always perceived to be a breath of fresh air for most clubs in the world, as fresh players are widely expected to bolster squad depth. If a player is signed with a humongous transfer fee, the onus is crucially on such a player to deliver.

Regardless, while a sufficient number of new signings are already hitting the ground running, some are yet to make their marks for their respective clubs in the league.

Our prime focus in this listicle is to analyze four summer signings in the Premier League that have failed to prove their worth in the ongoing 2023-24 season so far.

#4 Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

Mateo Kovacic - Manchester City - Premier League 2023-24 campaign

In July 2023, the Citizens signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for €29.10 million as a stand-in for Ilkay Gundogan, who departed the club to join Barcelona.

While it's too early to write him off, Kovacic has not been competent enough to poise the midfield and aid in the attack as well. In nine appearances across all competitions, he has not been able to register a goal or an assist.

#3 Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Kai Havertz - Arsenal FC new signing

In July 2023, Arsenal launched a surprise bid and signed the German left-footed forward for €75 million.

In 12 appearances, he has only scored one goal, which was from a penalty, and he has only registered one assist as well. He has barely created any chances and has not had a meaningful impact given his big-money move. Given the intense competition at Arsenal, he could see reduced game time if he does not improve.

#2 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister - Liverpool FC - new signing

As Liverpool looked to rejuvenate their midfield last summer, one of the players that they looked at was Alexis Mac Allister as he was signed for €42 million in July 2023.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp expected that he would modify the dynamics of the midfield. Surprisingly, Mac Allister has been quite cold since joining the Reds. He failed to open his scoring account in 10 appearances for Liverpool across multiple competitions this season.

Even if he registered one assist, the impact he was expected to offer hasn't been adequately felt.

#1 Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Andre Onana - Manchester Utd - new signing

Andre Onana has come under intense scrutiny and criticism this season. The Cameroon shot-stopper has been guilty of several errors in goal, conceding 19 goals in 11 games for the Red Devils. Given his €52.50 million transfer fee, he's expected to be solid and confident in goal. Thus, if he doesn't improve in the coming weeks, he could lose his place in the starting XI to Altay Bayindir.