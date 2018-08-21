3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19 season by storm

Will Ronaldo carry on from where he left off at Madrid?

The summer transfer window for the 2018-19 season is about to end for the top European Leagues barring Premier League and just like the previous transfer windows, this summer has been eventful as well.

From managerial changes to major squad revamps, this summer has seen it all. Some notable shifts include Naby Keita and Alisson Backer to Liverpool and Jorginho and Kepa Arizabalaga to Chelsea. But the biggest surprise package of the summer transfer window was Ronaldo's departure from Santiago Bernabeu.

As the rest of the major European Leagues gets the ball rolling this weekend, it is less likely to see any significant dealing in the transfer window and so, without any further ado, here's a look at the 3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19 season by storm:

#3 Jorginho

Jorginho and Maurizio Sarri.

Following the unceremonious departure of Antonio Conte from Chelsea after a tottering season, Chelsea managed to secure the service of Italian gaffer Maurizio Sarri, who was instrumental during Napoli's brilliant campaign last season, where, at one point, the Italian side was well poised to dethrone Juventus as Serie A champions. Although the side from Naples didn't manage to win the Scudetto, they finished 2nd, just 4 points short of the eventual champions Juventus.

At Napoli last season, Jorginho was the embodiment of their quick passing, one-touch style of football just as Xavi was to Barcelona, most notably during Sarri's reign. He is a versatile player who can be deployed as a deep-lying playmaker or a central box-to-box midfielder. At Chelsea, he will be playing alongside N'Golo Kante, whose presence will reduce the defensive burden from his shoulders and will help him focus on his ball-playing abilities. Moreover, he will be working under the same manager who helped him develop into a world- class player. All in all, Jorginho looks all set to emulate his heroics from last season and hopefully, help his new side on its way to a trophy-laden season.

