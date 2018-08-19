3 superstars that will thrive alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Nothing is impossible in football, just as we have all witnessed this summer. No one expected Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid but that is exactly what happened when the Portuguese decided to depart the Bernabeu in favor of a move to Juventus.

After spending 9 memorable years as the undisputable superstar in the Spanish capital, the attacker finally called time on his Real Madrid career in order to take on a fresh challenge in the Seria A. Juventus paid a whopping €100 million to secure the signature of the Portuguese, making him the biggest signing of the summer so far.

Considering his incredible talent and unbelievable performances over the years, there is no doubt Ronaldo will succeed in the Italian league. With his amazing exploits in the UEFA Champions League, it is also reasonable to feel that the attacker will help Juventus to claim the prestigious trophy once again.

However, while all attention has been on the Portuguese, it should not be forgotten that Juventus have other incredible superstars under their rank who can succeed too. Therefore, we take a look at 3 superstars that will also thrive along the Portuguese at the Allianz Stadium this season:

#3. Alex Sandro

The defender will be more influential on the left flank

Brazilian defender, Alex Sandro is one of the few Juventus superstars that could thrive now that Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the club. Despite rumors of an exit surfacing a few weeks ago, the 27-year-old has decided to stay, and with the Portuguese, he could take his game to a different height this season.

Even though the South American is very impressive with his duties at the back, it is his ability to move the ball forward into offensive positions that will enable him to shine alongside Ronaldo this season.

Sandro is very good at getting forward to contribute to attacking moves. With an amazing goalscoring machine featuring ahead of him on the left flank (Ronaldo's favorite position), we can expect the defender to reach a new level this season.

