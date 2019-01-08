3 potential player swaps between Real Madrid and Manchester United to help both teams

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both lagging behind the leaders in their respective league tables. They have not performed well so far and that has affected the football giants very much. Although both teams may sign a few players in the transfer window, a few players could be exchanged which could help both the teams.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been involved in a number of transactions before and every transfer window has rumours involving these two clubs.

On that note, we have compiled a list of three swaps which Florentina Perez and Ed Woodward must consider which would help both clubs.

#3 Alexis Sanchez - Marco Asensio

Sanchez moving to Madrid could be a win-win situation for both teams if United get Asensio in return

Primarily left-wingers, both these players are not in their best of forms at their clubs right now. While Alexis Sanchez has failed to settle in at Manchester United, Asensio has not successfully been able to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid so far.

Sanchez has played in La Liga before with Barcelona and his experience would be vital to give Real Madrid some breathing space before deciding on a long-term successor for Ronaldo. Real have lacked the edge in their attack this season and Sanchez would be an ideal solution to fix this.

A lot was expected of Asensio but the Spaniard has been underwhelming this season. He needs a change immediately and he would be a good fit at United where youngsters are given a lot of encouragement, especially if the Red Devils' Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lives up to his words of going the Sir Alex Ferguson way. His pace and accuracy would be useful in the English Premier League and Asensio could be a success.

Considering the circumstances, it would not be a bad idea for both the clubs to think about this possibility.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement