3 takeaways from gameweek 8 of the Premier League (6th-7th October 2018)

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 08 Oct 2018, 15:54 IST

Manchester United offered a glimpse of what they could achieve if they believed in themselves

The Premier League did more than enough to maintain its status as the service provider of world-class footballing entertainment this weekend. With some teams going through phases of change and others navigating their way through hardships, there is always something to look forward to in the English top-flight.

The biggest question that loomed over the 8th gameweek, by quite a margin, was whether or not Jose Mourinho will have his tenure cut short at Manchester United. In a stem-winding contest, one that could be labelled as the most thrilling Premier League match of the season so far, Manchester United got the better of Newcastle United, albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Manchester City played out a goalless draw though the game wasn't short on excitement. Chelsea and Arsenal seem to be tackling this new era of change quite positively and the top clubs of the Premier League seem to be pulling out all stops to ensure that the battle for the title goes right down to the wire.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 of the most significant takeaways from this gameweek in the Premier League.

#3 Arsenal continue to play exciting football as the Emery era takes wings

Emery has got Lacazette and Aubameyang firing on all cylinders

Arsenal went to Craven Cottage to take on Slavisa Jokanovic's side that has shown quality only intermittently so far this season. If back in January Arsenal could not really be sure where their goals were going to come from, now they have 2 bankable outlets.

Lacazette was on top of his game and Alex Iwobi seems to be coming of age. Under Unai Emery, Arsenal's counter-attacks come at breakneck speeds and on Sunday, Nacho Monreal and Iwobi were posing a considerable amount of threat down the left flank from the get-go.

Lacazette's excellent control and finish in the 29th minute at the end of a counter-attack led by Iwobi and Monreal was almost identical to that of Aubameyang's goal in the 79th. Though Schurrle equalized for Fulham as the first half was drawing to a close, it always looked like it wasn't going to be enough.

The French forward struck a thunderous low volley in the second half to restore Arsenal's lead. Subsequently, Arsenal brought on Aaron Ramsey and his introduction breathed more life into Arsenal's raids. Shortly afterwards, Ramsey starred heavily in what was a vintage Arsenal goal topped off with a spectacular heel flick for a finish.

Ramsey's enterprise helped Arsenal end the game with a flourish with Aubameyang scoring in the 91st minute to put the icing on the cake. Granit Xhaka also had a good game and the players are all coming together to grind out good results for the club and the trust that the board has placed in Emery seems to be paying off.

