3 takeaways from Manchester City's 3-1 win against Everton | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester City scored a late equalizer in this fixture last season

Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season ended against Chelsea last week while Everton is winless in their previous three games. As the Cityzens looked to regain the top spot for the time being, the Toffees hoped to avoid defeat at the Etihad. Everton hasn't lost away against City for four years which made this fixture a tough one for Pep Guardiola's side.

City dominated the initial exchanges of the game keeping more of the ball with the full backs making repeated inroads into the Everton box. However, the first big chance of the half fell to the Toffees after Digne wiped in a cross only for Richarlison to volley it over the bar.

A few moments later, a mistake from Yerry Mina allowed Sane to set up Gabriel Jesus who fired home past Pickford to give City the lead. Since then, the Everton goalkeeper made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the deficit to just one at halftime.

It didn't take long after the break for City to double their lead as Jesus headed home from close range. Leroy Sane was the provider once again for the Brazilian for his second goal of the day. City looked comfortable until the 65th minute when Calvert-Lewin reduced the deficit to half for Marco Silva's side.

However, it didn't make any difference as Sterling latched onto a Fernandinho's cross to restore a two-goal lead for the defending Champions. Everton got a couple of good chances later in the game to score but wasted all of them.

The victory meant Guardiola's side go top of the league for the time being. Here are the three takeaways from the game.

#3 Gabriel Jesus back among the goals

Jesus scored a brace for City

Manchester City has the luxury of having one of the strongest squads in the league. Pep Guardiola can afford to rotate the side on numerous occasions without the fear of not getting the same level of performances.

Missing Sergio Aguero is a big headache for any manager, but for Pep, he has Gabriel Jesus in the ranks who is a prolific goal scorer himself. However, the Brazilian was without a goal in his last five games until today. Jesus looked lively from the word go repeatedly making darting runs behind the Everton defenders. He broke the goal drought after latching on to a Sane's pass to give City the lead.

Guardiola's side maintained the momentum at the start of the second half with Jesus doubling the lead before Sterling killed the game for Everton.

