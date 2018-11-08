×
3 takeaways from Manchester United vs Juventus

Sayan Chatterjee
Top 5 / Top 10
591   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:40 IST

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

A sensational last few minutes from Manchester United helped them beat the mighty Juventus at their own den. Manchester United are historically known for their comebacks in the UEFA Champions League and they pulled it off again, after a long time. A sensational Juan Mata strike and an own goal helped them gain a much needed victory in Group H.

Considering that Juventus haven't lost a group stage match since 2009/10 and their current form, this is a monumental result ahead of the crucial Manchester derby this week. Juventus are one of the best defensive sides in Europe and Cristiano Ronaldo, their recent recruit, scored against his former club to make it 1-0 before a strong cameo from Manchester United.

Juan Mata, who scored a free kick to level the scores added: “What a nice last five minutes! To get three points against Juventus in Italy is amazing. It was very difficult. They have fantastic players and are a top team but we’re going back to Manchester with three points. "

There is no doubt that he resonates confidence just like the whole Manchester United team and their fans right now. Let us quickly evaluate what this tie meant for both Juventus and Manchester United

#1 Jose Mourinho isn't done yet

Jose Mourinho, the current Manchester United boss, got huge amount of criticisms from some fans and critics alike due to the poor performance of United. He is known for his poor 3rd seasons as evident from his previous clubs but Manchester United board will not want to change their manager at the middle of the season.

Lately, that has changed with the team showing more fighting spirit and courage in recent games. He took the spotlight with his crazy celebration in reply to a hostile Turin crowd after the match. But that should not cloud the fact that Manchester United, led by Jose Mourinho just hit above their belt by beating Juventus.

Jose Mourinho's stand with his top signings and the team's initial performance did not bode well with the fans. And Manchester United desperately needs their manager at his best if they hope to win something this season.

Sayan Chatterjee
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
