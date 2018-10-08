3 takeaways from the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Mahrez missed a clear-cut chance from the spot to hit home for City

Premier League games never tend to disappoint, do they? It was a goalless night at the Anfield tonight as both teams failed to make a difference in the whole 90 minutes played, with 3 minutes of extra time as well.

It was the most awaited match of the season for the Citizens, as the horror show last time they faced Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League was still fresh in their fans' minds. A 3-0 defeat was nothing to be proud of and Manchester City certainly sought revenge.

In the dying minutes of the game, it was Riyad Mahrez who could have made a difference in the scoreline from the spot, following a reckless challenge by Van Dijk on Leroy Sane to gift City a penalty.

However, Mahrez blasted off the shot over the crossbar, resulting in a dreadful penalty. It was a bit of a selfish play from the African winger, as Gabriel Jesus is the man who takes penalties in the absence of Aguero.

It was a great game of football, though the scoreline says otherwise. Both teams had enough number of chances to alter the score but none of them was clinical enough, and as a result, the game ended in a draw.

#3 Liverpool reckless in the final third

The lethal front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah were nowhere to their best yesterday. They were clearly struggling to hold the ball - thanks to the brilliant displays by Laporte and John Stones.

Many expected Salah to perform on a godly level this season, after bagging a staggering 41 goals across all competitions.

However, he has failed to keep up to his fans' expectations as the Egyptian has only scored thrice in 8 matches, with just one assist to his name.

Liverpool are struggling in the final third this season, something no one expected to happen. However, the Reds certainly back them to improve, for the fact that the trio was literally the best across the globe just last season.

