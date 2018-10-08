×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 takeaways from the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
260   //    08 Oct 2018, 13:50 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Mahrez missed a clear-cut chance from the spot to hit home for City

Premier League games never tend to disappoint, do they? It was a goalless night at the Anfield tonight as both teams failed to make a difference in the whole 90 minutes played, with 3 minutes of extra time as well.

It was the most awaited match of the season for the Citizens, as the horror show last time they faced Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League was still fresh in their fans' minds. A 3-0 defeat was nothing to be proud of and Manchester City certainly sought revenge.

In the dying minutes of the game, it was Riyad Mahrez who could have made a difference in the scoreline from the spot, following a reckless challenge by Van Dijk on Leroy Sane to gift City a penalty.

However, Mahrez blasted off the shot over the crossbar, resulting in a dreadful penalty. It was a bit of a selfish play from the African winger, as Gabriel Jesus is the man who takes penalties in the absence of Aguero.

It was a great game of football, though the scoreline says otherwise. Both teams had enough number of chances to alter the score but none of them was clinical enough, and as a result, the game ended in a draw.

#3 Liverpool reckless in the final third

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The lethal front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah were nowhere to their best yesterday. They were clearly struggling to hold the ball - thanks to the brilliant displays by Laporte and John Stones.

Many expected Salah to perform on a godly level this season, after bagging a staggering 41 goals across all competitions.

However, he has failed to keep up to his fans' expectations as the Egyptian has only scored thrice in 8 matches, with just one assist to his name.

Liverpool are struggling in the final third this season, something no one expected to happen. However, the Reds certainly back them to improve, for the fact that the trio was literally the best across the globe just last season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will lose against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool drew vs Manchester City
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Liverpool vs Manchester City would be the...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester City Vs Liverpool is the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Picking a Liverpool – Manchester City Combined XI
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us