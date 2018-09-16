Why FC Barcelona is treble-bound this season

Ernesto Valverde won the La Liga title last season as well as the Copa del Rey comfortably. Despite winning the domestic double, the fans were, however, not convinced because their club missed out the European Glory. This outrage from the fans was enough to wake up Valverde and make him prioritize the UEFA champions league. Bearing this in mind, Lionel Messi also promised the fans he would bring the European crown back to Barcelona after three years now.

There are some specific reasons why Barcelona will have a successful season this time and take away another treble. This would be FC Barcelona's 3rd treble now after winning its first in 2009/10 and the second in the 2014/15 campaign. Barcelona has already looked deadly so far this season by managing to score 12 goals in only three matches. That is roughly about 275 minutes added with injury time.

1. Real Madrid's lackluster

The real contenders to Barcelona's title are the Los Blancos without a doubt. However, they seem to lag despite scoring ten goals in 3 games and winning all of them. The reason for lag here is, they do not feel comfortable winning each game. Some spots need to brush off but this is due to Julen Lopetegui's first season and no proper backup to each player apart from the masterclass performers Marco Asensio and Isco.

Lopetegui needed more of backups to his team, but he ended up signing players who would play more for the B team or warm the bench (No offense to the class players:- Vinicius or Mariano Diaz). Mariano, however, is a particular case but with Benzema coming in form, there would be no space for the young Madridista in the squad.

Without the proper reinforcements, Real Madrid will have an inexperienced team for some competitions, and it might be a shocker for the side of this class face an early exit due to players with less experience trying to keep hold of the game in case they are trailing.

