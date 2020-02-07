3 talking points from Real Madrid's January transfer window

Real Madrid had a very quiet January transfer window

The January transfer window was a very quiet one for many clubs and the same could be said for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants made just a single signing in the winter following the arrival of Brazilian youngster Reinier Jesus.

The teenager moved from Flamengo to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in a deal estimated to be worth €30 million. While the 18-year old was the only arrival at Real Madrid during the January transfer window, there is a lot that his signing could change.

With Zinedine Zidane’s side currently sitting at the summit of the league table – and three points above rivals Barcelona – having a squad that affords rotation will be key to keeping Los Blancos at the top of the league.

The Spanish giants are not only serious contenders for the league, but are also aiming to win the UEFA Champions League. But their transfer business will have a lot to say about how that ends.

With the transfer season now over, let’s take a look at three major talking points from Real Madrid's January transfer window:

#3 The Reinier signing and what it means

Reinier Jesus was Real Madrid's only signing in January

Reinier Jesus Carvalho's move to Real Madrid was speculated for several weeks, but Los Blancos finally managed to get their man during the January transfer window. While Reinier is still very young, he will definitely add depth to this Madrid team. Federico Valverde may have stepped up this season, but for a club looking to challenge on three fronts, having squad depth is very crucial.

As it stands, Zinedine Zidane is spoilt with options in the middle of the park. The 18-year old is a quality addition and would offer different qualities to what Madrid already have available.

#2 Who will make Zidane’s starting midfield trio?

Zinedine Zidane faces a tough decision over which trio starts in midfield

While the signing of Reinier Jesus brings depth to the Real Madrid squad, it also comes with its own conundrum for the club’s manager. Zinedine Zidane has often preferred the midfield trio of Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and Casemiro this season, with Luka Modric occasionally pushed further upfront.

However, Reinier’s arrival leaves the Frenchman with a difficult decision to make in the middle of the park. The young Brazilian has arrived at the Bernabéu as a ready-made player who is eager to take his game to the next level. But who would he replace in such a tight midfield?

Luckily for Reinier, he has the talent and ability to play across midfield. But with Casemiro, Kroos and Valverde playing so well in recent weeks, it would be difficult for him to dislodge any of them. Zidane will definitely have a big call to make, because no one buys a €30 million player and leaves him on the bench.

#1 Álvaro Odriozola loan move to Bayern Munich

Alvaro Odriozola was the only first-team player to depart Madrid in January

Real Madrid may have made just a single signing during the January transfer window, but the club had a couple of players departing. There were three departures, of which Alvaro Odriozola’s move to Bayern Munich was the biggest.

The right-back has joined the Bavarians on loan till the end of the season, a move which some Madrid fans find to be baffling. However, it makes sense to send the 24-year old on loan, rather than leave him with very little playing time.

The young Spaniard is one for the future, but the fact is that Madrid cannot guarantee him enough playing time at this point. However, at Bayern, he will get games which would help in his development. With the likes of Lucas Hernandes and David Alaba being on and off due to niggling injuries, Odriozola is sure to have some minutes under his belt.

With his versatility, the young defender should be able to hold his own in the Bundesliga.