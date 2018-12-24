×
3 Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Akhil Abraham
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
293   //    24 Dec 2018, 05:00 IST

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

The festive season has arrived. A time not much preferred by Premier League teams mainly because of the hectic schedule and also of the injuries that come out of it. This weekend of the Premier League turned out to be more interesting or even astounding for the spectators than expected. Taking into the fact that there was no match between any 2 of the top 6 teams, the excitement levels were still intact.

Also, what's Christmas without a few surprises?

Here are the three main talking points from the EPL weekend.

#3 Dream start for Ole


Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League
Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United, on paper, hold the quality to surpass even the best of teams and challenge for silverware each time they set foot on the field. Disappointingly for them, that hasn’t been the case this season.

So when the United board were final on the decision of sacking Jose Mourinho and placing faith on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to see out the rest of the season, the fans were not quite sure of what to expect from the interim manager.

Well, he did make an excellent first impression, to say the least.

The fans were shown a game of free-flowing passing and attacking football which was a trait that was clearly missing in the Mourinho era. With Paul Pogba back in the heart of midfield, the World Cup winner did show his worth. His array of skills and his shooting prowess turned out to quite a test for the Cardiff defence.

The game also witnessed some of the best goals that United have scored in this season. From a stunning Marcus Rashford free kick to an eye-catching Anthony Martial goal, the fans finally had something to shout their hearts out.

Can United still become contenders for the Top 4? The fans after what they saw last game would definitely hope so.

1 / 3 NEXT
