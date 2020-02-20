3 teams that could win the Champions League in the next 5 years

Several clubs will be looking to win the Champions League title in the next five years

Over the last five years, several teams have found success in the Champions League, with the likes of Real Madrid becoming particularly dominant. However, the next few years may well bring with it new winners of the elite European competition with teams like Paris Saint-Germain, who have built a team worthy of winning any competition, looking to win the trophy for the first time in their 50-year history.

A win for the Ligue 1 giants would see the likes of Kylian Mbappe add to an already-stacked trophy collection which features a FIFA World Cup. However, despite having players like Mbappe, the club is bound to face stiff competition for the trophy in the next 5 years with Real Madrid and Liverpool likely to also be competing to add to their European portfolio.

With that being said, here are three teams that will win the Champions League in the next 5 years.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool will be hoping to add to their total of 6 Champions League trophies within the next 5 years

Liverpool are on course for a record-breaking season in the Premier League which may result in a historic period of dominance for them during which they could add to their collection of 6 Champions League trophies.

With an average age of 27, the Reds squad are currently in their prime and ready to hunt for further success after what would be an iconic Premier League title win this season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men may have to wait until next season to win the Champions League once again after losing the first leg of this season's round of 16 against Atletico Madrid, damaging their chances of going through to the quarter-final stage. A loss over two legs would be Jurgen Klopp's first in Europe as Liverpool manager, which further highlights the club's recent dominance in the competition.

#2 Paris Saint Germain

Failure in the Champions League may see the likes of Kylian Mbappe leave PSG

With the likes of Mbappe and Neymar included in an extremely talented squad, PSG will feel as though it's now or never in the Champions League, as they look to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

However, after losing the first leg of their round of 16 tie to Borussia Dortmund, the Ligue 1 champions have got plenty of work to do ahead of the second leg, a game that may potentially cost Thomas Tuchel his job.

The strike...

The scenes...

The SOUND!



Enjoy Erling Haaland's spectacular winning goal vs PSG from every beautiful angle 😍 pic.twitter.com/4OhGho3TaM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2020

Moreover, with Manchester City likely to face a ban in the competition, Pep Guardiola may leave the club in favour of a move to PSG where he could make history by winning their first-ever Champions League trophy.

A win in the competition could also see the French club hold onto key players, who are wanted by a series of European giants after scintillating performances in the last few years.

#3 Real Madrid

Ramos will be hoping to win the Champions League again before the end of his career

One thing that is clear when looking at the current Real Madrid side is that they are building for the future. The former La Liga winners have managed to buy just one player over the age of 27 in the last six months, and that was none other than Eden Hazard.

The transfer is a part of Los Blancos' plans to set up for the future and, particularly, the next five years with players such as Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic entering their prime along with several other young talents currently in the Madrid ranks.

This could likely help the Madrid giants add to their record number of 13 Champions League trophies, competing with the likes of PSG and Liverpool in the famous European competition.

