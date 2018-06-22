Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 things Argentina got wrong in the 3-0 loss to Croatia

Argentina put in a horror display against Croatia and have nearly killed their own chances of progressing to the knockout stages

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 02:15 IST
5.35K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH23-ARG-CRO
Argentina's World Cup dreams just took a huge hit

In an appalling display, Argentina bowed out against Croatia in the most ridiculous manner to pour more cold water on their World Cup dreams. Argentinians often reduced themselves to looking like schoolboys getting ragged at a keg party and Croatia made most of their opponents' shortcomings as they made sure their win was replete with goals.

Croatia looked the better side and the first goal was coming for quite a while. Then a ridiculous error by Willy Caballero gifted the Croats the lead. Then Luka Modric scored an absolute scorcher from 30 yards out to settle the nerves.

Subsequently, Rakitic and Kovacic tore the Argentinian defence with the most basic, unhurried counterattack to put the icing on the cake. Argentina were outplayed in every department and will need to pull more than one rabbit out of the hat to stay in this tournament.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 things that Jorge Sampaoli's men got wrong in their humiliating defeat to Croatia.

#3 The change in shape exposed the wings

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH23-ARG-CRO
Otamendi was poor in
defence

Shifting to a 3-4-3 looked like a wise decision for the first 10 minutes when Argentina looked like they stepped out on to the ground with a spring in their step. But soon enough, Croatia were bombing down the flanks with Vrsaljko, Rebic, Strinic, Perisic and even the midfield duo of Rakitic and Modric enjoyed some freedom on the wings.

In addition to that, Tagliafico and Mercado struggled to provide cover at the back on either side of Otamendi who was nowhere near his best.

Most of Croatia's attacks, though architected through the centre, manifested via the wings and if Mandzukic or Rebic had latched onto the opportunities that were served on a platter in the first half, the game would have ended much earlier.

Argentina's inability to adapt and evident lack of flexibility ended up making them look like an average team that should have no say in a tournament as big as the World Cup.

It is an upset of sorts but Croatia are easily the better team right now. Argentina's identity as one of football's powerhouses is, now more than ever, in question.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Lionel Messi Jorge Sampaoli Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 3 key factors which could decide the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Croatia - 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could decide the game as...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Time for Messi to rise from the ruins
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group D
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us